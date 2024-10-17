Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Carbon named as challenger to JA Solar TOPCon patent

By Ben Willis and JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

California Community Choice Aggregators ink solar and storage offtake deals

News

Rezolv secures €90 million in debt financing for St. George solar park

News

ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar’s 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

News

Carbon named as challenger to JA Solar TOPCon patent

News

Solar stabilisation: in conversation with LevelTen on its latest European PPA report

News

IEA: Australia tops the globe for low-emission electricity generation

News

PV and storage feature large in Dominion Energy Virginia resource plan

News

US DOE finances utility-scale solar PV and BESS in Puerto Rico with US$860 million loan guarantee

News

Maxeon appoints ex-TCL exec as new CEO

News

Chile curtailed 3.4TWh of renewable capacity up to September 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The European Patent Office headquarters.
Carbon initiated the challenge to the validity of JA Solar’s patent in the EPO. Image: Kārlis Dambrāns via Flickr.

The French start-up PV producer Carbon has emerged as a third actor in the ongoing patent dispute between rival Chinese manufacturers JA Solar and Astronergy.

JA Solar is suing Astronergy through the United Patent Court (UPC) over the alleged infringement of two of its patents, EP2787541B1 and EP4092759B1, both relating to aspects of its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Last week, PV Tech reported that the European Patent Office (EPO), a separate entity to the UPC where the main case will be heard, had “upheld as valid” one of the two patents at the centre of the dispute with Astronergy: EP2787541 B1. Clearing this hurdle is a positive development for JA Solar’s ongoing case with the UPC, although it will not determine the ultimate outcome of the UPC cases and can be appealed.

It has since emerged that it was Carbon that initiated the challenge to the validity of JA Solar’s patent in the EPO. Carbon has plans for a manufacturing facility in the south of France, in which it initially plans to produce TOPCon modules, and ensuring its products do not fall foul of other companies’ patents will be a priority for the company.

“In 2022, at the launch of the project, Carbon ran a thorough Freedom To Operate (FTO) on TOPCon,” a Carbon spokesperson told PV Tech this week. “At that time, Carbon identified a single patent on TOPCon, which was very broad, originally from LG, Korea and owned by Jinko. A few months ago, JA Solar bought the patent portfolio from Jinko.”

“As a reminder, TOPCon is a technology invented and developed in the European labs,” added the Carbon spokesperson. “We need to keep in mind that the TOPCon technology is very broad, shared and offers different possible technological pathways.”

No lawsuits have been filed against Carbon

The Carbon spokesperson added that: “there is no lawsuit from JA Solar against Carbon and the consortium of European partners Carbon is involved in,” following speculation that the ongoing legal challenges included a lawsuit filed against Carbon.

“The European consortium Carbon is involved in is now exploring the possibility of appeal, with even more European actors involved,” added the spokesperson.

“In general, Carbon will not lower its guard on these IP matters, because what is at stake is our strategic autonomy, technological independence and industrial sovereignty. As Europeans actors, we should not give up on defending the technologies that were created in Europe by Europeans. It is also a way to support the renaissance of the European PV industry.”

Carbon’s comments come amid growing interest in European PV manufacturing, alongside financial struggles at leading European manufacturer Meyer Burger, which has raised questions about the viability of large-scale European PV manufacturing.

‘A preliminary opinion, not a conclusion’

Meanwhile, Astronergy is making preparations for its main lawsuit with JA Solar. An Astronergy spokesperson told PV Tech this week that: “The Carbon opposition case focuses on the reasons and evidence previously raised by Carbon.”

“EPO’s information about the result of the oral proceedings is a preliminary opinion, not a conclusion. Moreover, at this stage, the outcome of this case does not directly affect the result of JA’s lawsuit against Astronergy.”

“At present, the case is still in its early stages. Based on previous cases, the litigation process for the entire case may last for one or two years, or even longer. Further disclosure on the relevant litigation strategies and core evidence is not appropriate at present since the JA patent case has not yet been heard in the UPC.

“However, both Carbon and Astronergy believe the patents in the JA patent case are not valid.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
astronergy, carbon, cells, european patent office, ja solar, law, lawsuits, topcon, united patent court

Read Next

Image: Boviet Solar.

ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar’s 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

October 17, 2024
Construction firm ARCO/Murray has been selected to lead the design and construction of Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar’s 2GW TOPCon module assembly plant alongside the anticipated solar cell plant in North Carolina, US.
Image: Gautam Solar.

Gautam Solar to expand module manufacturing capacity to 5GW by April 2025

October 14, 2024
Indian solar manufacturer Gautam Solar has announced plans to expand its module manufacturing capacity to 5GW by April 2025.
The Changan Ford 20MW distributed PV project of Guangzhou Development New Energy Incorporation in Chongqing. Image: JA Solar.

European Patent Office upholds JA Solar patent ‘as valid’ in opposition oral proceeding

October 11, 2024
JA Solar filed two lawsuits at the German offices of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) against fellow Chinese solar manufacturer Astronergy in July.
Goldbeck Solar's Bavelse Berg solar plant in the Netherlands. Credit: Goldbeck Solar

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

October 10, 2024
MCPV has raised €4.2 million (US$4.6 million) to support the development of its 4GW heterojunction (HJT) cell factory in the Netherlands.
Runergy offices

Runergy asks US authorities to ‘cancel’ two Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims

October 10, 2024
They relate to the tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon)solar cells used in Runergy and Adani’s products sold in the US and the manufacturing processes for those cells.
Grid infrastructure in the US.
Premium

FERC’s landmark interconnection and transmission reforms: what are they, and will they survive?

October 9, 2024
FERC has introduced major transmission reforms to ease bottlenecks. Lawyers from Mintz explore details of the reforms.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV and storage feature large in Dominion Energy Virginia resource plan

News

ARENA provides funding for Australia’s first ‘net zero suburb’

News

LONGi launches Hi-MO X10 back contact module with 24.8% efficiency

News

Maxeon appoints ex-TCL exec as new CEO

News

Germany awards 587MW of solar-plus-storage in oversubscribed innovation tender

News

IEA: Australia tops the globe for low-emission electricity generation

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.