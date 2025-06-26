JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

Meanwhile, the 120 MW Paarde Valley PV2 project, part of a larger 260 MW renewable energy project in the De Aar region of South Africa, is being developed in collaboration with TotalEnergies, Mulilo, and Reatile Group and will supply Sasol and Air Liquide. The plants have a combined capacity of 220MW and are scheduled to go live in late 2026.

Richard Doyle, managing director of JUWI Renewable Energies, said the project will play a vital role in supporting South Africa’s ambitious goal of reaching 30GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, while also contributing to the planned decommissioning of 11GW of coal power.

This partnership is part of JUWI’s larger construction plan announced earlier this year, involving over ZAR6 billion (US$320 million) in new solar PV developments. When completed, these PV plants are expected to increase South Africa’s total installed solar PV capacity by around 5%.

The 100MW Sonvanger Solar Plant project was announced in January 2025, when JUWI unveiled plans to develop 340MW of solar capacity across the country. The portfolio comprises three solar projects, each backed by a secured off-take agreement. In the Free State Province, a 120MW plant will supply electricity to Teraco Data Centres. Another 120MW facility – developed in partnership with TotalEnergies, independent power producer Mulilo, and investor Reatile Group – will deliver power to Sasol and Air Liquide, while a 100MW project, developed with Pele Green Energy, will support a Glencore-operated mining site.