Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Companies
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Latest

JA Solar, JUWI sign 220MW PV module agreement in South Africa

News

Adapture, Meta sign EAPAs for 360MW Texas solar portfolio

News

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

News

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

News

Spain approves electricity system reinforcement measures after blackout report

News

SECI launches 1.2GW/3.6GWh solar-plus-storage tender in India

News

France rejects moratorium on solar, wind

News

Jolywood unveils Niwa Home Super Residential Energy Solution

Features, Interviews

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The two projects will supply power to several energy users, including Glencore, Sasol, and Air Liquide. Image: PRNewsFoto and JA Solar.
The two projects will supply power to several energy users, including Glencore, Sasol, and Air Liquide. Image: PRNewsFoto and JA Solar.

JUWI Renewable Energies, the South African arm of German construction group JUWI, has signed two solar module supply agreements with Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar for a 220MW solar PV portfolio. 

As per the agreement, JA Solar will supply approximately 420,000 solar panels to two PV projects. These projects will supply power to several energy users, including Glencore, Sasol, and Air Liquide. The 100MW Sonvanger Solar Plant, developed with Pele Green Energy, will serve Glencore, and is located approximately 4km southwest of Theunissen in the Free State Province, South Africa. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Meanwhile, the 120 MW Paarde Valley PV2 project, part of a larger 260 MW renewable energy project in the De Aar region of South Africa, is being developed in collaboration with TotalEnergies, Mulilo, and Reatile Group and will supply Sasol and Air Liquide. The plants have a combined capacity of 220MW and are scheduled to go live in late 2026.   

Richard Doyle, managing director of JUWI Renewable Energies, said the project will play a vital role in supporting South Africa’s ambitious goal of reaching 30GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, while also contributing to the planned decommissioning of 11GW of coal power. 

This partnership is part of JUWI’s larger construction plan announced earlier this year, involving over ZAR6 billion (US$320 million) in new solar PV developments. When completed, these PV plants are expected to increase South Africa’s total installed solar PV capacity by around 5%. 

The 100MW Sonvanger Solar Plant project was announced in January 2025, when JUWI unveiled plans to develop 340MW of solar capacity across the country. The portfolio comprises three solar projects, each backed by a secured off-take agreement. In the Free State Province, a 120MW plant will supply electricity to Teraco Data Centres. Another 120MW facility – developed in partnership with TotalEnergies, independent power producer Mulilo, and investor Reatile Group – will deliver power to Sasol and Air Liquide, while a 100MW project, developed with Pele Green Energy, will support a Glencore-operated mining site.

ja solar, juwi renewable energies, module supply agreement, pv power plants, solar panels, south africa

Read Next

Image: Middlebrook Solar Farm.

JinkoSolar plans 133MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

June 25, 2025
JinkoSolar has submitted a 133.76MWc solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales to the federal government under the EPBC Act.
The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

June 25, 2025
Emmvee has secured INR15 billion (US$174 million) order for TOPCon bifacial solar modules from KPI Green Energy. 
Image: Lumea.

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

June 25, 2025
Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) achieved a new record high for solar PV and wind generation at 12,463MW.
Image: Transgrid.

Australia’s New South Wales government earmarks AU$2.1 billion for transmission infrastructure

June 25, 2025
The New South Wales government has earmarked AU$2.1 billion (US$1.36 billion) for transmission infrastructure to connect its Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) and support utility-scale renewable and energy storage projects.
With an investment of INR10,184 million (US$1.22 billion), the project involves EPC work on a turnkey basis. Image: Waaree Renewable Technologies via LinkedIn.

Waaree, Viet Khanh sign MoU for 100MWp solar project in Vietnam

June 24, 2025
Waaree Renewable Technologies has signed an MoU with Viet Khanh to establish a 100MWp solar project in the region. 
The project is being developed by BluPine Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Solarcraft Power India. Image: BluPine Energy via LinkedIn.

BluPine Energy secures US$290 million for 150MW Karnataka solar plant

June 24, 2025
BluPine Energy has raised INR2,416 million (US$290 million) debt sanctions for its 150MW power project in Aland, Karnataka.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

News

Emmvee inks US$174 million module supply agreement with KPI Green Energy

News

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Halocell Energy launches ‘Australian-made’ perovskite PV module for low-light conditions

News

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.