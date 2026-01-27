Subscribe To Premium
Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

By Shreeyashi Ojha
January 27, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

TSE Energy to build 500MW agrivoltaics portfolio on co-op French farmland

Enery bags US$297 million to expand European renewables portfolio

Technological breakthroughs and value restructuring: how China’s PV producers are plotting a path to profit recovery in 2026

Australia consults on Solar Sharer mechanism as rooftop solar reshapes NEM demand

Australia’s UNSW reveals atomic-scale self-repair mechanism in silicon solar cells

New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

Premier Energies commissions 400MW solar cell plant in India

Scatec signs PPA for 120MW PV project in Tunisia

Alberta approves Korkia’s 430MW solar PV portfolio

The funds will support 18 community and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects across New York, Illinois, California, and Virginia. Image: Catalyze via Twitter.

Texas-based independent power producer Catalyze has secured tax equity financing to support its 100MW solar project portfolio across the US. 

The funds, which came from RBC Community Investments, will support 18 community and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects across New York, Illinois, California, and Virginia. The portfolio of community solar and rooftop C&I assets is under development and construction, with commercial operation dates (CODs) expected between 2026 and 2027. 

“This closing represents an important milestone in advancing our 2026 and 2027 development pipeline,” said Jared Haines, CEO, Catalyze.

The Houston-headquartered Catalyze’s portfolio is largely made up of community solar projects, including two in Massachusetts co-located with other technologies: the 252kW 66 Galen project paired with a 125kW energy storage system and 15 EV charging ports, and the 6.3MW Blackstone community solar project co-located with a 3MW energy storage facility. 

In April 2025, Catalyze and RBC partnered on a tax equity investment to support a 75MW solar portfolio. The investment expanded Catalyze’s portfolio, which included over 300MW of operating and under-construction assets, led by the 6.5MW Amherst community solar project in New York. 

