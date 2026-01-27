Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

The funds will support 18 community and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects across New York, Illinois, California, and Virginia. Image: Catalyze via Twitter.

Texas-based independent power producer Catalyze has secured tax equity financing to support its 100MW solar project portfolio across the US.

The funds, which came from RBC Community Investments, will support 18 community and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects across New York, Illinois, California, and Virginia. The portfolio of community solar and rooftop C&I assets is under development and construction, with commercial operation dates (CODs) expected between 2026 and 2027.