Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

Texas-based independent power producer Catalyze has secured tax equity financing to support its 100MW solar project portfolio across the US.
The funds, which came from RBC Community Investments, will support 18 community and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects across New York, Illinois, California, and Virginia. The portfolio of community solar and rooftop C&I assets is under development and construction, with commercial operation dates (CODs) expected between 2026 and 2027.
“This closing represents an important milestone in advancing our 2026 and 2027 development pipeline,” said Jared Haines, CEO, Catalyze.
The Houston-headquartered Catalyze’s portfolio is largely made up of community solar projects, including two in Massachusetts co-located with other technologies: the 252kW 66 Galen project paired with a 125kW energy storage system and 15 EV charging ports, and the 6.3MW Blackstone community solar project co-located with a 3MW energy storage facility.
In April 2025, Catalyze and RBC partnered on a tax equity investment to support a 75MW solar portfolio. The investment expanded Catalyze’s portfolio, which included over 300MW of operating and under-construction assets, led by the 6.5MW Amherst community solar project in New York.