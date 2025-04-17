Catalyze secures US$85 million in financing for 75MW of distributed solar capacity

The majority of the company’s portfolio covers community solar projects, and two in Massachusetts are co-located with other technologies: the 252kW 66 Galen project, which is teamed with a 125kW storage system and 15 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports, and the 6.3MW Blackstone community solar project that is co-located with a 3MW storage facility.

“RBC is a valued financing partner, and we are pleased to further expand our relationship with this latest investment,” said Catalyze CEO Jared Haines. “This financing enables us to further our mission to bring scalable distributed generation projects to businesses and communities nationwide.”

The US community solar sector has seen increased attention in recent months, including project acquisitions from Altus Power completed last week. Figures from Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) show that a record 1.7GW of community solar was commissioned in the US in 2024, a 35% year-on-year increase, with the majority of new installations located in New York, Maine and Illinois.

