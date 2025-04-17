Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Catalyze secures US$85 million in financing for 75MW of distributed solar capacity

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Can European solar power weather the geopolitical storm?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

ES Foundry signs 150MW cell supply deal for US community solar

News

Catalyze secures US$85 million in financing for 75MW of distributed solar capacity

News

Chinese, Indian and US companies lead solar EPC rankings

News

Complete Solaria revives SunPower name, will list under SPWR ticker

News

Easing Europe’s grid constraints: a developer’s perspective

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

UK grid connection reform to unlock 65GW of utility-scale solar

News

Adapting PV projects to climate change requires better data

Features, Guest Blog

Fortescue breaks ground on 190MW solar PV plant in Western Australia, eyes ‘real zero’ by 2030

News

Europe contracts 1.6GW of renewable energy capacity in March

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Catalyze solar project.
Catalyze has an operating and pipeline portfolio of over 300MW of capacity. Image: Catalyze.

Texas-based independent power producer (IPP) Catalyze has secured US$85 million in tax equity investment to support the construction of 75MW of distributed solar projects in the US.

The funds come from investor RBC Community Investments, and will be used to support the construction of both commercial and industrial (C&I) and community solar projects this year. The investment will expand the company’s portfolio, which currently includes over 300MW of operating and under-construction assets, the largest of which is the 6.5MW Amherst community solar project in New York state.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The majority of the company’s portfolio covers community solar projects, and two in Massachusetts are co-located with other technologies: the 252kW 66 Galen project, which is teamed with a 125kW storage system and 15 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports, and the 6.3MW Blackstone community solar project that is co-located with a 3MW storage facility.

“RBC is a valued financing partner, and we are pleased to further expand our relationship with this latest investment,” said Catalyze CEO Jared Haines. “This financing enables us to further our mission to bring scalable distributed generation projects to businesses and communities nationwide.”

The US community solar sector has seen increased attention in recent months, including project acquisitions from Altus Power completed last week. Figures from Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) show that a record 1.7GW of community solar was commissioned in the US in 2024, a 35% year-on-year increase, with the majority of new installations located in New York, Maine and Illinois.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar USA in Dallas, Texas 29-30 April. After a record year for solar PV additions in the US, the event will dive into the ongoing uncertainties on tariffs, tax credits and trade policies as more domestic manufacturing becomes operational. Other challenges, such as the interconnection queues and permitting, will also be covered in Dallas. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

29 April 2025
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 4th Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
americas, Catalyze, commercial and industrial, community solar, finance, lssusa, projects, rbc community investments, us

Read Next

Image: Pixabay
Premium

Can European solar power weather the geopolitical storm?

April 17, 2025
As Europe readjusts to a new geopolitical uncertainty, PV Tech asks what impact the continent's solar industry might feel.
An ES Foundry facility.

ES Foundry signs 150MW cell supply deal for US community solar

April 17, 2025
ES Foundry has signed a 150MW cell supply deal with what it calls a “leading national community solar developer” in the US.
A 250MW solar PV plant in California: Image: Brian Doll, SOLV Energy.

Chinese, Indian and US companies lead solar EPC rankings

April 16, 2025
Chinese, Indian and American companies have strengthened their positions atop the solar industry’s EPC rankings, according to Wiki-Solar.
SunPower-2-1024x639-1-768x479

Complete Solaria revives SunPower name, will list under SPWR ticker

April 16, 2025
US residential solar company Complete Solaria will change its name to SunPower, resurrecting the name of one of the US' longest-running solar companies which folded last year.
Pexapark PPA capacity graph, March 2025.

Europe contracts 1.6GW of renewable energy capacity in March

April 16, 2025
Europe completed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1.6GW of renewable energy capacity in March, according to Pexapark.
A mini-grid in Nigeria.

Global off-grid solar investment falls 30% year-on-year to U$300 million

April 16, 2025
The world invested US$300 million into the off-grid solar sector in 2024, a 30% year-on-year decline in total funding, according to GOGLA.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Chinese, Indian and US companies lead solar EPC rankings

News

Complete Solaria revives SunPower name, will list under SPWR ticker

News

ES Foundry signs 150MW cell supply deal for US community solar

News

Fortescue breaks ground on 190MW solar PV plant in Western Australia, eyes ‘real zero’ by 2030

News

Renewables will need policy support to be ‘economically optimal’ – BloombergNEF

News

Global off-grid solar investment falls 30% year-on-year to U$300 million

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.