Catalyze secures US$400 million to fund distributed generation portfolio

US independent power producer (IPP) Catalyze has secured a US$400 million debt facility from investment firm ATLAS SP Partnerss to support its growing portfolio of commercial and industrial (C&I), community solar and battery storage projects across the US.
The facility is designed to provide Catalyze with flexibility in its growth plans while streamlining financing for future renewable energy projects.
Jared Haines, CEO of Catalyze, said the facility would enable the company to double in size by the end of 2025 and reach 300MW of capacity operational.
The company’s current portfolio of operational and under construction sits at 300MW, while it has over 1GW of additional investment opportunity from its project development pipeline.
Can Baysan, managing director at ATLAS, said: “With our extensive experience in solar asset-backed financings, we were able to provide Catalyze with added flexibility that will help them execute on their expansion goals.”