Catalyze secures US$400 million to fund distributed generation portfolio

Jared Haines, CEO of Catalyze, said the facility would enable the company to double in size by the end of 2025 and reach 300MW of capacity operational.

The company’s current portfolio of operational and under construction sits at 300MW, while it has over 1GW of additional investment opportunity from its project development pipeline.

Can Baysan, managing director at ATLAS, said: “With our extensive experience in solar asset-backed financings, we were able to provide Catalyze with added flexibility that will help them execute on their expansion goals.”