Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CEA: HJT bifacial modules generate higher price premiums

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Engie, Meta ink 200MW solar PV EAPA in Texas

News

CEA: HJT bifacial modules generate higher price premiums

News

80% of energy projects withdraw from ‘inefficient’ US grid queues – Berkeley Lab

News

Reevaluating hailstorm damage at the Fighting Jays solar project

Guest Blog, Features, News

Western Australian Nationals Party outline intention to reform planning policy for renewable energy projects

News

VRET spearheads renewable energy developments in Victoria, Australia

Features, Guest Blog

Chinese PV players fuel Middle East investment boom

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

EDF Renewables brings 200MW Missouri PV plant online for Ameren

News

Waaree Energies acquires Enel Green Power India

News

Ontario to pay 30% rebate for residential solar and storage additions

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Silfab Solar project in Oregon.
Bifacial modules gain high price premiums from generation benefits, according to the CEA report. Image: Silfab Solar.

Generation benefits from bifacial modules have gained high price premiums compared with their monofacial counterparts, according to a report from the Clean Energy Associates (CEA).

The report – The PV Supply, Technology, and Policy Report (STPR) – says that 210mm bifacial heterojunction (HJT) modules command the highest price premiums due to their higher energy generation.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

210mm HJT panels are followed by 182mm bifacial TOPCon back contact (TBC) and heterojunction modules, while the industry’s leading technology, tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) comes fourth with 210mm bifacial modules.

Chart showing how bifacial PV modules gain higher price premiums
Chart: CEA

However, the difference between a 210mm bifacial TOPCon module and a 210mm monofacial HJT module is minimal, as shown in the chart above.

The contrast between bifacial and monofacial is that generation produces higher price premiums for the former, while capex accounts for the majority of price premiums for the latter.

Moreover, in terms of encapsulant, although ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) has long been the market choice for encapsulant on a PV module, according to the CEA, polyolefin (POE) based encapsulant is gaining traction due to its better reliability and higher corrosion resistance. Most n-type modules are opting for that choice due to additional n-type cell sensitivities to foreign material ingress.

On the other hand, its disadvantages are its cost and is difficult to control its production process.

US supply of solar cells and modules more than sufficient

Aside from technological aspects, the CEA report also looks at the state of solar cells and module imports to the US.

Solar PV products availability remains sufficient in the US to support the development of projects with both module and solar cells imports outweighing quarterly deployment figures in the first three quarters of 2024, as show in the chart below.

The challenge for the solar industry in the US lies with the procurement of transformers, due to restrictions on utilities to procure non-Chinese equipment.

According to the CEA, most foreign firms are conservative in their expansions, with transformers being “labor-intensive and highly customized per order”.

“Transformer suppliers have now announced significant expansions for new manufacturing in the US, but it will take several years for new manufacturing to come online to support demand growth,” said the report.

Another possible bottleneck for the solar industry would be the lack of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) jobs to cover the increase in solar PV project construction.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
bifacial, cea, clean energy associates, encapsulant, heterojunction, poe encapsulant, procurement, us

Read Next

Image: Engie.

Engie, Meta ink 200MW solar PV EAPA in Texas

January 14, 2025
Utility giant Engie North America has signed an Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreement (EAPA) with tech platform giant Meta.
Grid infrastructure in the US.

80% of energy projects withdraw from ‘inefficient’ US grid queues – Berkeley Lab

January 14, 2025
This could be a sign of a “healthy, competitive marketplace" according to research from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
Aerial shot of solar panels on a commercial and industrial site

Investment firm EQT to acquire Scale Microgrids

January 10, 2025
Investment firm EQT has acquired US-based distributed energy company Scale Microgrids for an undisclosed amount.
Hemlock Semiconductor headquarter offices

Hemlock Semiconductor secures up to US$325 million funding under CHIPS Act

January 10, 2025
The US Department of Commerce (DoC) has awarded polysilicon producer Hemlock Semiconductor up to US$325 million in direct funding.
Image: Linea Energy.

Linea Energy closes debt financing for 109MW solar PV plant in Georgia, US

January 10, 2025
Linea Energy has closed project debt financing for a 109MWdc utility-scale solar PV power plant in Wilcox County, Georgia, in the US.
The Swift Air Solar project in Texas.

Origis secures US$415 million in finance for 145MW Texas solar project

January 10, 2025
Origis Energy has closed a US$415 million finance package for its 145MW Swift Air Solar project currently under construction in Texas.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog

EDF Renewables brings 200MW Missouri PV plant online for Ameren

News

Legislative hurdles dominated Italian solar in 2024, 2025 could be no different

News, Features, Interviews

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

News

Western Australian Nationals Party outline intention to reform planning policy for renewable energy projects

News

Waaree Energies acquires Enel Green Power India

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.