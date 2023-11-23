Subscribe To Premium
Charting Europe’s path in solar manufacturing: A perspective on the Green Deal

By Davor Sutija
NexWafe’s high-throughput epitaxy tool currently being commissioned in Freiburg. European PV manufacturers must innovate in order to become a leading force again, according to CEO, Davor Sutija. Image: NexWafe

The European Green Deal is a set of policy initiatives that aims to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. As Europe strides towards a sustainable future, the European Green Deal emerges as a framework to guide the transformation of our industrial sectors, including the photovoltaic industry. This journey, while challenging, presents a one-time opportunity to redefine Europe’s energy infrastructure and bolster Europe’s position in global solar manufacturing.

The Green Deal’s pillars and PV industry

Central to the Green Deal is the establishment of robust investment and financing mechanisms and a supportive regulatory framework. These are not merely financial instruments but enablers for a streamlined transition to net-zero industries. A predictable and simplified regulatory environment is crucial for the rapid deployment of solar technologies. In addition to funding, it includes elements such as efficient permitting, workforce training and access to resources at affordable costs, all of which are vital for the growth of the solar sector.

Additionally, the Green Deal empowers member states to utilise various funds, such as the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (TCTF). This approach is designed to level the playing field with global competitors, mirroring the intent of initiatives such as the US Inflation Reduction Act. It’s a strategic step for Europe, enabling us to maintain competitiveness and assert our presence in the global solar industry.

Europe’s strategic position in solar manufacturing

In the context of solar manufacturing, Europe stands at a crossroads. The reshoring of the photovoltaic industry is not just an economic imperative but a strategic necessity. The continent’s unique position, characterised by a diverse union of member states, calls for innovative approaches distinct from those deployed in other regions such as the United States.

The solar industry is at the heart of this transition. As we envision a future where solar power significantly contributes to our energy mix, Europe must not only maintain its manufacturing base but also foster technological advancements. This dual approach of sustaining and innovating is key to our long-term success in the solar domain.

Addressing global market dynamics

Our journey, however, is not without challenges. The global solar market has witnessed aggressive competitive strategies, particularly from Chinese manufacturers. The aggressive pricing tactics employed by these players have impacted European manufacturers, leading to significant shifts in the industry landscape. Such developments underscore the necessity for Europe to adopt a proactive and robust strategy in solar manufacturing.

The imperative for rapid innovation and action

In response to these challenges, Europe must act swiftly, leveraging tools such as the Net-Zero Industry Act and the TCTF initiative. These are not just mechanisms for survival but catalysts for transformation. The focus must be on creating conditions that not only sustain existing manufacturers but also encourage innovation and the development of advanced solar technologies.

In this context, emerging solar technologies, characterised by enhanced efficiency and reduced environmental impact, play a critical role. While companies across Europe, including NexWafe, are working on such innovations, it is essential that these efforts are supported and scaled up to meet the demands of the future.

‘A multifaceted strategy’

As we look towards 2050, with solar power poised to become a dominant energy source, Europe must have a multifaceted strategy. It should focus on creating a stable and innovative manufacturing base, fostering technological advancements and ensuring a diversified and resilient supply chain. The Green Deal, in this regard, is more than a policy framework; it is a commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future. In navigating this path, we must balance competition with collaboration, innovation with sustainability and immediate needs with long-term goals. Europe has the potential to become a leader in solar manufacturing, setting a global standard for clean, efficient and sustainable energy production. The journey ahead is complex, but with collective effort and strategic vision, Europe can chart a course towards a brighter, greener future.

Davor Sutija is CEO of NexWafe, a manufacturer of photovoltaic wafers based in Freiburg, Germany.

