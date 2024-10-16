Chile curtailed 3.4TWh of renewable capacity up to September 2024

Rojas also gave an update regarding the state of solar PV in the country, including the installed capacity and development pipeline for the technology. As of September 2024, Chile had a cumulative installed solar PV capacity of nearly 11GW, representing 28.7% of net capacity in the country.

In the coming months, up to Q1 2025, Chile is expected to add 6.4GW of renewable energy, of which 4.1GW is under construction and 2.3GW is in the testing phase. Solar PV represents the bulk of that capacity with 3.2GW.

Looking further into the future, Rojas highlighted the 16.6GW of solar PV which have already received favourable environmental assessment. This represents nearly half of the current cumulative installed capacity of all renewables, which sits at 38.4GW as of September 2024.

