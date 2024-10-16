Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Chile curtailed 3.4TWh of renewable capacity up to September 2024

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

Chile curtailed 3.4TWh of renewable capacity up to September 2024

News

Altus Power announces ‘strategic alternatives review’ to improve access to capital

News

US adds 18.5GWac of utility-scale solar capacity in 2023

News

IEA: ‘Major risks’ to energy security as clean transition gathers pace

News

How an AI chatbot could be the next step in solar asset management

News

Meet Solar GPT, the future of PV asset management

Features, Interviews

Germany awards 587MW of solar-plus-storage in oversubscribed innovation tender

News

ARENA provides funding for Australia’s first ‘net zero suburb’

News

LONGi launches Hi-MO X10 back contact module with 24.8% efficiency

News

Netherlands to scrap net metering, PV sector calls for self-consumption incentives

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

Chile has curtailed nearly 3.4TWh of renewable energy capacity as of September 2024, according to Ana Lía Rojas, executive director at the Chilean renewable energy and energy storage association (ACERA), during the Energy Storage Summit Latin America yesterday (15 October).

Although the event, which is taking place in Santiago, Chile, is centred on energy storage, the technology will play a key role in reducing curtailments of solar PV and wind power in the country, which have soared this year. Estimates for the whole of 2024, taking into account the numbers of 2023, would put curtailments of renewables at over 4.5TWh.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Rojas also gave an update regarding the state of solar PV in the country, including the installed capacity and development pipeline for the technology. As of September 2024, Chile had a cumulative installed solar PV capacity of nearly 11GW, representing 28.7% of net capacity in the country.

In the coming months, up to Q1 2025, Chile is expected to add 6.4GW of renewable energy, of which 4.1GW is under construction and 2.3GW is in the testing phase. Solar PV represents the bulk of that capacity with 3.2GW.

Looking further into the future, Rojas highlighted the 16.6GW of solar PV which have already received favourable environmental assessment. This represents nearly half of the current cumulative installed capacity of all renewables, which sits at 38.4GW as of September 2024.

This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news which also covers more aspects of energy storage from the keynote speakers on day one.

acera, chile, curtailment, energy storage, esslatam, installed capacity

Read Next

Otovo is currently active in seven European markets. Image: Otovo.

Netherlands to scrap net metering, PV sector calls for self-consumption incentives

October 15, 2024
The decision has been forecast for some months and was welcomed today by Holland Solar, the Dutch solar association, which acknowledged that the current scheme is “no longer sustainable”.
Image: Cambridge RE Partners.

Gigawatt-scale solar PV project in Queensland, Australia, cleared for construction

October 15, 2024
The Burdekin Shire Council has permitted construction on a proposed gigawatt-scale multi-staged solar PV development in Queensland, Australia.
A solar project in the US.

Solar PV to account for 80% of the world’s renewable capacity additions this decade

October 9, 2024
Solar PV is set to account for 80% of the 5,500GW of new clean energy additions made by 2030, according to the IEA.
The Texan grid operator, ERCOT, has become a focal point in the ongoing debate over US interconnection reform. Image: ERCOT.
Premium

Learning the lessons from ERCOT

October 8, 2024
Grid reform expert Tyler Norris talks to PV Tech about whether the rest of the US can follow ERCOT’s example in the quest to ease bottlenecks.
A solar project in Germany.

Solar component prices continue to fall in Europe as demand increases, says sun.store

October 8, 2024
PV Tech spoke to sun.store about its latest report, showing a downward trend for prices for monofacial and bifacial modules in Europe.
post-Guanajuato-para-Blue-Grass-x-elio-australia-queensland

Koala habitat shrinks green-lit 350MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

October 7, 2024
The Australian government has granted Spanish solar PV developer X-Elio the green light to develop its 350MW Sixteen Mile solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi launches Hi-MO X10 back contact module with 24.8% efficiency

News

Gigawatt-scale solar PV project in Queensland, Australia, cleared for construction

News

ARENA provides funding for Australia’s first ‘net zero suburb’

News

JP Morgan, Capital One provide US$260 million for 300MW Arizona solar PV project

News

Gautam Solar to expand module manufacturing capacity to 5GW by April 2025

News

Toyo to build 2GW cell plant in Ethiopia

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.