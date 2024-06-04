Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China commissions 5GW solar project, world’s largest

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

China commissions 5GW solar project, world’s largest

News

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

News

FTC Solar launches autonomous hail stow programme

News

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

News

REC Group launches module series using HJT cells with 22.5% conversion efficiency

News

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

News, Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

News

‘No energy transition without transmission’: tackling the grid connection bottleneck in solar

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

News

Avaada wins 1,050MW of PV in Indian tender

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
gcl new energy
The new project will meet more than a quarter of the annual electricity demand of Los Angeles. Image: GCL New Energy

China has commissioned the world’s largest solar project, a massive 5GW facility in the north-west of the Xinjiang region.

The huge project will cover 200,000 acres, and has been built in a desert area of Ürümqi, the regional capital, by the state-owned Ürümqi Zhonglvdian New Energy Co Ltd. The facility is expected to produce around 6,090GWh of electricity annually, enough to meet more than a quarter of the annual energy demand of Los Angeles.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

With this project, China now holds the three largest solar projects in the world by capacity, with the Ningxia Tenggeli and Golmud Wutumeiren projects already in operation, and each boasting a capacity of 3GW.

When asked about the project, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) analyst Jenny Chase told PV Tech that the project is likely part of China’s ‘megabase’ programme, an initiative to instal 455GW of new solar and wind capacity in remote areas, such as wastelands and deserts.

“The first batch of 97GW of solar and wind megabase projects were supposed to be commissioned by the end of 2023, so this is probably part of the second batch, which includes at least 23.4GW of PV as tracked by BNEF last year,” said Chase, referring to figures from BNEF. “China aims for 200GW of megabase projects before the end of 2025 and another 255GW between 2026 and 2030, the period of the 15th Five-Year Plan.”

However, Chase also noted that a limiting factor for these megabase projects is “grid capacity for interprovince electricity transfer,” with a lack of grid capacity an ongoing challenge for many solar projects. Elisabeth Cremona, an energy and climate data analyst at Ember Climate, told PV Tech Premium last week that there can be “no energy transition without transmission”.

China’s dominance of the global solar sector is nothing new, but the rate of growth in the sector remains impressive; earlier this year, China’s National Energy Administration reported that China added 45.7GW of new capacity in the first quarter of the year, up from 33.6GW in the first quarter of 2023, and this latest project addition will only further this growth.

The news follows a number of investments made into considerably large-scale solar projects around the world, headlined by the ongoing work at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE. The project currently has 2.6GW of capacity in operation, and reached financial close on a deal to add a further 1.8GW of new capacity earlier this year; should this capacity be realised, the project will become the world’s second-largest solar project by capacity.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
10am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info
asia, china, china national energy administration, commissioning, power construction corporation of china, projects

Read Next

PV Price Watch 2
Premium

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

June 3, 2024
Polysilicon prices have stabilised but remain low, with average n-type prices dropping further, according to the latest industry data.
jinkosolar

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

June 3, 2024
JinkoSolar has developed a new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) perovskite tandem cell, with a power conversion efficiency of 33.24%.
asian development bank

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

May 31, 2024
Mercom India has published its latest research into Indian rooftop solar, finding that India installed 367MW of new capacity in Q1 2024.
EDP Renewables’ 20MW Cameron Solar Park in South Carolina. Image: EDP Renewables via Twitter.

EDP Renewables commissions 175MW Arkansas PV project

May 30, 2024
Renewables developer EDP Renewables North America has built a 157MW solar PV project in Arkansas, marking the company’s entry into the state.
origis energy

Origis Energy commissions 150MW Golden Triangle II solar-plus-storage project

May 29, 2024
US renewable developer Origis Energy has commissioned a 150MW solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Mississippi.
LONGi launching hi-MO X6 Max modules. Image: LONGi

LONGi launches modules with ‘standardised’ wafer sizes

May 29, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi has launched a new solar module which it said exhibits the benefits of standardised module and wafer sizes in the solar industry.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

News

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

News

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

News

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

News, Editors' Blog, Features

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

News

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
June 4, 2024
London, UK

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
10am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore
© Solar Media Limited 2024