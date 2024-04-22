Subscribe To Premium
China adds 45.7GW of solar PV in Q1 2024, up from 33.7GW in Q1 2023

By Carrie Xiao, Simon Yuen
China’s installed capacity of solar power reaches around 660GW. Image: Sungrow Floating.

China’s National Energy Administration has unveiled that the country’s newly added solar PV capacity in the first quarter of 2024 was 45.74GW, up from 33.66GW in the same quarter last year.

Previous data from the energy administration showed that the newly installed PV capacity in the first two months was 36.72GW. Therefore, China added about 9.02GW of solar capacity in March. 

From January to March, China installed 69.4GW of power generation capacity. Of the additions, solar and wind accounted for 65.9% and 22.3% respectively.

Also in Q1, China’s cumulative installed capacity of power generation reached 2,990GW, representing a year-on-year growth of 14.5%. The installed capacity from solar PV was around 660GW, increasing by 55% year-on-year. Moreover, the installed capacity of wind power reached about 456.6GW, showing a year-on-year increase of 21.5%.

Newly installed capacity of various energy sources from January to March 2024

IndicatorsUnitCumulative (January-March)Year-on-year increase
Newly installed capacityMillion kilowatts69431342*
HydroMillion kilowatts181-90*
ThermalMillion kilowatts639-167*
NuclearMillion kilowatts0-119*
WindMillion kilowatts1550509*
Solar PVMillion kilowatts45741208*
Note: In the” Year-on-year increase” column, the indicators marked with * are absolute quantities. Data from: National Energy Administration of China

Moreover, in Q1, the cumulative average utilisation of solar power generation facilities in China was 279 hours, decreasing by 24 hours year-on-year.

China has been increasing its installed solar capacity as it enjoyed impressive growth in 2023. According to the National Energy Administration of China, new solar installations reached 216.88GW last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 148.12%.

New solar PV installations amounted to 53GW for the month of December, increasing by 144.24% year-on-year and representing nearly a quarter of the entire year’s solar capacity additions. Centralised PV power stations and distributed PV systems saw an addition of 82.7GW and 44.9GW, respectively throughout the year.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

24 September 2024
Singapore, Asia
Returning after a short hiatus, the re-launched 8th Annual Solar Finance and Investment Asia Summit brings together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
