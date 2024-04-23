Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China restricts offshore solar PV projects to specific sea areas

By Carrie Xiao
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

JinkoSolar to provide 100MW of Tiger Neo modules to Italian EPC firm Nyox Srl

News

Matrix Renewables secures €179 million financing to build 239MW of Spanish PV

News

China restricts offshore solar PV projects to specific sea areas

News

VSUN completes 4GW wafer plant in Vietnam

News

JSW Energy bags 700MW Indian PV project in NTPC tender

News

Australia to launch ‘largest ever’ 6GW renewables tender in May

News

Maxeon sues Hanwha QCells over alleged US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

US to announce US$7 billion rooftop solar programme on Earth Day 2024

News

First Solar, ZSW to develop thin-film, CIGS and perovskite technology

News

Testing times

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Most of the approved offshore PV projects will fail to meet the requirements under the new regulation. Image: Sungrow Floating.

China’s Ministry of Natural Resources has issued a document for solar offshore PV, stating that only four types of sea areas can accommodate offshore solar PV projects. 

According to the document, offshore solar PV projects can only be built two kilometres offshore on four types of sea areas: nuclear power plants’ thermal discharge areas, salt ponds and salt fields, sea aquaculture areas and offshore wind-solar sites. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Currently, most of the approved offshore PV projects fail to meet the requirements, which means they can only be carried out on a demonstrative basis in these four types of sea areas.

The document adds that offshore solar PV projects can only be developed on a larger scale after demonstrating their impacts, including on the local marine environment.

In the past two years, several coastal provinces and cities in China – such as Shandong, Jiangsu, Fujian, Tianjin and Zhejiang – have developed plans for offshore solar PV projects. Although some provinces have introduced incentives or subsidies, there are no unified policies at the national level.

Additionally, there are discrepancies in policies regarding the use of the sea among provinces, which raises the prospect of illegal sea use when developing large-scale offshore PV projects. In order to continue operating the projects, owners will now need to comply with new national-level legislation to avoid illegally using the sea after the new legislation.

Aside from offshore floating solar, China’s National Energy Administration recently unveiled that the country’s newly added solar PV capacity in the first quarter of 2024 was 45.74GW, up from 33.66GW in the same quarter last year. Previous data from the energy administration showed that the newly installed PV capacity in the first two months was 36.72GW. Therefore, China added about 9.02GW of solar capacity in March. 

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

24 September 2024
Singapore, Asia
Returning after a short hiatus, the re-launched 8th Annual Solar Finance and Investment Asia Summit brings together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail.
More Info
china, floating pv, offshore solar, pv power plants, SFIAsia

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon sues REC Solar over US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

Maxeon sues Hanwha QCells over alleged US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

From PERC to TOPCon: Navigating the evolution of solar technology

Features, Guest Blog

Highland Materials secures US$255.6 million 48C tax credit to build polysilicon plant in the US

News

Australia to launch ‘largest ever’ 6GW renewables tender in May

News

China adds 45.7GW of solar PV in Q1 2024, up from 33.7GW in Q1 2023

News

Upcoming Events

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024