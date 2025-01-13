China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

The tariffs were first introduced in 2014 and refreshed again in 2020 for a further five years.

The expiry review will begin on 14 January 2025 and should be concluded by 14 January 2026.

According to the Ministry of Commerce’s proposal, during the review period, imports of solar-grade polysilicon originating in the United States and South Korea will continue to be subject to anti-dumping duties in accordance with the scope of products and tax rates published in the Ministry of Commerce’s Announcements Nos. 5 of 2014, Nos. 78 of 2017, and Nos. 1 and 21 of 2020.

The anti-dumping duty rates imposed on companies in the United States and South Korea are as follows:

US companies

1. REC Solar Grade Silicon LLC 57%

2. REC Advanced Silicon Materials LLC 57%

3. Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation 53.3%

4. MEMC Pasadena，Inc. 53.6%

5. AE Polysilicon Corporation 57%

6. Others 57%

Korean Companies

1. OCI Company Ltd. 4.4%

2. Hankook Silicon Co.，Ltd. 9.5%

3. HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION 8.9%

4. SMP Ltd. 88.7%

5. Woongjin Polysilicon Co.，Ltd. 113.8%

6. KCC Corp. and Korean Advanced Materials（KAM Corp.） 113.8%

7. Innovation Silicon Co.，Ltd. 113.8%

Within 20 days from 14 January 2025, interested parties may register with the Trade Remedy Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce to participate in the anti-dumping final review investigation.