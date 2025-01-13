Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Waaree Energies acquires Enel Green Power India

News

Ontario to pay 30% rebate for residential solar and storage additions

News

Chile curtailed 6TWh of solar PV and wind power in 2024

News

China reviewing expiry of anti-dumping measures on solar polysilicon from US and South Korea

News

GenusPlus wins contract to expand SWIS to ‘solar-rich’ region in Western Australia

News

New South Wales the best performing Australian state for solar PV in December 2024

News

Legislative hurdles dominated Italian solar in 2024, 2025 could be no different

News, Features, Interviews

NREL: efficiency and production capacity key for commercial perovskite tandem modules

News

Investment firm EQT to acquire Scale Microgrids

News

Smaller projects, greater potential: Rgreen Invest on the growth in Europe’s rooftop solar sector

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
China is reviewing the expiry of decade-old anti-dumping measures on US and South Korean polysilicon imports

China’s Ministry of Commerce has launched an expiry review of anti-dumping measures on imported solar-grade polycrystalline silicon originating in the United States and South Korea.

The review was requested by China’s domestic polysilicon producers and will consider whether ending the decade-old tariff regime would lead to renewed dumping and harm China’s domestic producers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The tariffs were first introduced in 2014 and refreshed again in 2020 for a further five years.

The expiry review will begin on 14 January 2025 and should be concluded by 14 January 2026.

According to the Ministry of Commerce’s proposal, during the review period, imports of solar-grade polysilicon originating in the United States and South Korea will continue to be subject to anti-dumping duties in accordance with the scope of products and tax rates published in the Ministry of Commerce’s Announcements Nos. 5 of 2014, Nos. 78 of 2017, and Nos. 1 and 21 of 2020.

The anti-dumping duty rates imposed on companies in the United States and South Korea are as follows:   

US companies

1. REC Solar Grade Silicon LLC    57%

2. REC Advanced Silicon Materials LLC    57%

3. Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation         53.3%

4. MEMC Pasadena，Inc.     53.6%

5. AE Polysilicon Corporation     57%

6. Others      57%      

Korean Companies

1. OCI Company Ltd.                 4.4%

2. Hankook Silicon Co.，Ltd.           9.5%  

3. HANWHA SOLUTIONS CORPORATION          8.9% 

4. SMP Ltd.               88.7%

5. Woongjin Polysilicon Co.，Ltd.      113.8%

6. KCC Corp. and Korean Advanced Materials（KAM Corp.）       113.8%

7. Innovation Silicon Co.，Ltd.    113.8%

Within 20 days from 14 January 2025, interested parties may register with the Trade Remedy Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce to participate in the anti-dumping final review investigation.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, polysilicon, pv modules, solar pv

Read Next

Image: Bill Mead via Unsplash

Ontario to pay 30% rebate for residential solar and storage additions

January 13, 2025
Under its Home Renovation Savings Program the state government will offer rebates for 30% of the cost of adding solar modules or BESS.
Image: Western Power.

GenusPlus wins contract to expand SWIS to ‘solar-rich’ region in Western Australia

January 13, 2025
Power and communications infrastructure provider GenusPlus Group has been awarded a contract to develop the proposed Clean Energy Link – North Region project set to expand Western Australia’s South West Interconnected System (SWIS).
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

New South Wales the best performing Australian state for solar PV in December 2024

January 13, 2025
In December 2024, Australian utility-scale solar PV and wind assets generated 4,551GWh for the month. David Dixon, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, stated that New South Wales was the best-performing state.
Image: Oxford PV

NREL: efficiency and production capacity key for commercial perovskite tandem modules

January 10, 2025
The report said that tandem modules need a minimum efficiency of 25% to be competitive with other solar technologies on price.
Hemlock Semiconductor headquarter offices

Hemlock Semiconductor secures up to US$325 million funding under CHIPS Act

January 10, 2025
The US Department of Commerce (DoC) has awarded polysilicon producer Hemlock Semiconductor up to US$325 million in direct funding.
Image: Linea Energy.

Linea Energy closes debt financing for 109MW solar PV plant in Georgia, US

January 10, 2025
Linea Energy has closed project debt financing for a 109MWdc utility-scale solar PV power plant in Wilcox County, Georgia, in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Legislative hurdles dominated Italian solar in 2024, 2025 could be no different

News, Features, Interviews

The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog

NREL: efficiency and production capacity key for commercial perovskite tandem modules

News

Smaller projects, greater potential: Rgreen Invest on the growth in Europe’s rooftop solar sector

Features, Interviews

Solar industry leaders highlight cost of capital and local opposition to PV as key challenges for 2025

News

Australia’s minimum flat feed-in tariff for solar PV faces 195% drop

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.