Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China to decrease export tax rebate rate for some PV products to 9%

By Carrie Xiao
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Saudi Arabia awards 2GW Al Sadawi solar project to Masdar consortium

News

China to decrease export tax rebate rate for some PV products to 9%

News

Floating solar to reach 77GW by 2033, led by APAC region

News

‘A better-quality kilowatt-hour’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Technology companies lead solar and storage installations in the US

News

US ITC to investigate Trinasolar TOPCon patent cases amid uncertain US future

News

Wirsol lodges application to expand solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia, to 230MW

News

Government grants green light for Edify’s 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

News

Mitigating fire risks in solar power plants: a comprehensive root cause analysis

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Trump presidency ‘unlikely’ to derail energy transition – WoodMac

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Shipping containers on a boat.
From 1 December 2024, the export tax rebate rate will drop from 13% to 9% on some PV and batteries products. Image: Rinson Chory, via Unsplash.

China’s Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation have issued an “Announcement on Adjusting the Export Tax Rebate Policy”.

Starting from 1 December 2024, the export tax rebate rate for some refined petroleum products, PV products, batteries and some non-metallic mineral products will be lowered by four percentage points, from 13% to 9%. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Zhang Chi, chief analyst at Caitong Securities New Energy Department, told PV Tech: “The discussion about the reduction of export tax rebates has been ongoing for four months. The policy’s intention is to target industries with excess capacity, such as PV and lithium batteries, and guide the exit of outdated capacity by adjusting export tax rates. It is equivalent to all companies raising prices together at the lowest cost line. It will help reduce anti-dumping pressure overseas and it will have a smaller impact on local companies overall. It is a significant benefit for leading companies with overseas capacity.”

Zhang added that, in the short term, it will result in an increase in corporate costs, but in the long run, reducing the tax rebate rate is expected to boost the price of overseas modules.

According to the above-mentioned government announcements, PV products included in the list of products with reduced export tax rebate rates are for PV cells, either installed or not in modules. These include commodity code 85414200 (PV cells that are not installed in modules or assembled into blocks) and commodity code 85414300 (PV cells installed in modules or assembled into blocks).

In its latest analysis, metals information provider Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) predicts that in the second half of November, the tax rate adjustment is expected to stimulate overseas sales orders of some Chinese PV cell and module factories. The price is traded for volume to promote shipments.

Since the beginning of the year, module prices have already seen a price reduction of about RMB0.3/W, so compared with the module price decline experienced from last year to present, the actual impact of the reduction in export tax rebate rates could be limited.

Infolink data shows that since last year when PV entered a temporary supply-demand imbalance, the export prices of Chinese PV modules have also continued to decline, with the low prices for PV modules in most markets having reached US$0.08-0.09/W.

batteries, china, export tariff, Shanghai Metals Market, solar cells

Read Next

Chart of floating solar PV capacity additions globally from 2024 to 2033

Floating solar to reach 77GW by 2033, led by APAC region

November 20, 2024
WoodMackenzie has forecast floating solar PV (FPV) installations to reach 77GW by 2033, with 1.7GW of capacity additions in 2024.
Image: Thornova Solar.

Thornova Solar begins solar cell and module production in Indonesia

November 19, 2024
US-based solar manufacturer Thornova Solar has started producing solar cells and modules for the US market at a manufacturing plant in Indonesia.
A facility belonging to the Interfloat Group, a subsidy of Borosil Renewables.
Premium

Solar glass import duties would protect against ‘onslaught’ of dumping in India, says lawyer

November 14, 2024
China could challenge Borosil Renewables, the sole manufacturer representing an entire industry, says Hariharan & Hariharan partner.
Image: CHN Energy.

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

November 14, 2024
State-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) has completed a 1GW floating solar PV facility in the Shandong Province of China.
SPE said enhanced cybersecurity requirements should be introduced for components such as inverters. Image: BayWa r.e.

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

November 13, 2024
Lithuanian lawmakers have adopted legislation designed to limit the ability of Chinese inverter manufacturers to remotely access the country’s solar and wind power plants.
Signing the contract was CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan (3rd from left) and Trinasolar Executive President Helena Li (4th from left). Witnessing the signing is President of Citicore Construction, Inc. Alreetz Santander (2nd from left) together with Citicore Group CFO Lucia Roderos (leftmost); Trinasolar President of Asia Pacific Todd Li (5th from left) together with Trinasolar Group Director for South, Southeast, and Central Asia, Elva Wang (rightmost).

Trinasolar, Citicore in 2GW Philippines TOPCon module supply deal

November 12, 2024
CREC will receive delivery of Trinasolar’s Vertex N 720W Series of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trump presidency ‘unlikely’ to derail energy transition – WoodMac

News

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

News

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

News

3GW single-site PV project goes online in China

News

Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

News

NRS bags US$145 million for 140MW/50MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage site

News

Upcoming Events

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.