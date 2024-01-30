China’s solar PV installation capacity hits 216GW in 2023

China’s newly installed solar PV capacity increase by 148% year-on-year. Image: Trina Solar

The National Energy Administration of China has released the national electricity industry statistics for 2023 with new solar installations reaching 216.88GW last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 148.12%.

In December 2023, new solar PV installations amounted to 53GW, increasing by 144.24% year-on-year and representing nearly a quarter of the entire year’s solar capacity additions.