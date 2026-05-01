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CIP acquires Orsted onshore unit, launches Perigus Energy with 826MW capacity

By Shreeyashi Ojha
May 1, 2026
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Europe

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Of the 826MW total, 578MW is operational and 248MW of wind and solar capacity is under construction, alongside a multi-gigawatt development pipeline. Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

Danish energy infrastructure investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has acquired Orsted’s European onshore portfolio, launching a new standalone company, Perigus Energy, with 826MW of operational and under-construction capacity. 

Of the 826MW total, 578MW is operational and 248MW of wind and solar capacity is under construction, alongside a multi-gigawatt development pipeline. The deal, announced earlier this year, was valued at €1.44 billion (US$1.69 billion). 

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The Danish energy infrastructure investor executed the transaction through its fifth flagship fund, CI V, repositioning Perigus as a standalone platform focused on onshore wind, solar and battery storage across Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain.  

Headquartered in Cork, Ireland, Perigus has five additional projects under construction in Ireland and Germany. 

Kieran White, CEO of Perigus Energy, said, “Perigus Energy is a very exciting next chapter in a long running renewable success story which has evolved from the origins of an Irish farmer’s cooperative and a German family-run business.” 

“The high volatility in international energy markets demonstrates clearly Europe’s need for secure, home-grown and green electricity. With CIP on board, we will enhance our delivery capability across our multi-gigawatt investment-ready pipeline spanning onshore wind, solar and battery storage.” 

The company said all existing commercial arrangements, including government-backed support schemes and corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs), remain unchanged following the transaction. 

With its workforce and operations unchanged under the new ownership, Perigus will focus on advancing its investment-ready pipeline and adding new renewable energy capacity across its core European markets, the firm said.

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