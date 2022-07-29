Subscribe
Clean Energy Associates acquired by British quality assurance firm Intertek

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Operations & Maintenance, Projects, Storage
Americas, Europe

The acquisition will see CEA benefit from Intertek’s global network and customers base, Intertek said. Image: CEA

Supply traceability firm Clean Energy Associates (CEA) has been acquired by British testing, quality assurance and certification company Intertek as it looks to provide Total Quality Assurance (TQA) solutions for solar PV and energy storage products.

Announced today (29 July), the acquisition will see CEA benefit from Intertek’s global network and customer base, facilitating expansion opportunities into new geographies, the company said.

“As the solar energy market expands, the pace of decarbonisation intensifies and the regulatory environment becomes more complex, it is clear that demand for mission-critical, end-to-end Total Quality Assurance (TQA) solutions will continue to grow,” said Andre Lacroix, CEO at Intertek.

London-based Intertek said CEA – which has offices in both Colorado, US and Shanghai, China – had a strong track record of production monitoring, quality assurance, supply chain management, traceability services and technical support across the 65 countries in which it operates.

Indeed, at this year’s Intersolar event in Munich, CEA representatives told PV Tech Premium it was experiencing strong demand for its services given the increased need for supply chain transparency and developers’ own ESG commitments.

CEA’s senior director of technology and quality, George Touloupas, and its vice president of marketing and sales, Darryl Parker, discussed with this site how its traceability protocol works, its on-the-ground presence in China and the impact of the US anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) case on demand for its services.

“With key operating locations in the US and China, its subject matter experts deliver worldwide services in support of solar project developers, engineering, procurement and construction companies (EPCs), financiers, power plant owners and independent power producers (IPPs),” said Intertek.

The company added the acquisition would “complement not only Intertek’s global network of industry experts, but also the company’s existing TQA services such as product testing and certification, in-field inspections, asset management and condition monitoring”.  

“This dynamic combination will allow Intertek to further strengthen and expand support to solar energy stakeholders and help them mitigate risks across the PV and energy storage lifecycle,” Intertek said.

UK Solar Summit

14 September 2022
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
