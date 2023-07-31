News

CleanMax begins operations at 400MW wind and solar project in India

By JP Casey
An 200MW project in the Indian state of Gujarat. Image: Engie.

Indian renewable power company CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions has started operations at a hybrid solar and wind project in the Indian state of Gujarat, with a total capacity of 400MW.

CleanMax began construction on the plant in 2022 and completed work after 16 months. While the company did not specify how much of the capacity will be attributed to wind power versus solar power, CleanMax already operates a hybrid plant in the Indian state of Karnataka, and around 52% of that project’s 13.5MW capacity is accounted for by solar power.

As the Gujarat project is of a much larger capacity, the news marks a dramatic scaling-up of the company’s renewable footprint in India. Including the Gujarat project, CleanMax operates around 1.6GW of wind and solar projects, alongside a residential solar portfolio of around 350MW across India, Thailand and the UAE, and CleanMax’s leadership is optimistic about the future of the company following the start of commercial operations in Gujarat.

“The speedy execution and commissioning of the project has set a new benchmark for the industry and established a proven path for future projects in line with our aspiration to be the partner of choice for commercial, industrial and institutional customers in India and abroad,” said Col Narendra Verma, chief operating officer of utility-scale renewable projects at CleanMax.

The news follows considerable interest in the Indian renewables sector. Last week, ReNew Power and Gentari Renewables India established a joint venture to develop 5GW of new renewable capacity in India, and consistent private investment in the sector will be vital if India is to meet its climate targets. According to the International Energy Agency, India installed 18GW of solar PV last year, almost 40% more than in the previous year, and plans to increase the capacity of its annual solar auctions to 40GW.

