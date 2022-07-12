Clearway Energy and Wärtsilä to add battery storage to five US solar projects

The BESS will be installed at solar plants in California and Hawaii. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

Solar developer Clearway Energy will deploy 500MW/2,000MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) from technology company Wärtsilä at five PV plants in the US.

The contracts cover three sites in California and two in Hawaii, all being operated or developed by Clearway.

In California, Wärtsilä has started construction on BESS units totalling 275MW/1.1GWh to adjoin the Daggett 2 and Daggett 3 projects, which have 482MWac of PV and are adjacent to the site of a retired coal and natural gas plant.

The third California project is the already-operational 192MWac Rosamond Central solar farm, which will be connected to a 147MW/588MWh BESS from Wärtsilä.

In Hawaii, Wärtsilä is set to finalise construction this year on two projects totalling 75MW/300MWh of energy storage to be installed at Clearway’s Mililani I Solar and Waiawa Solar Power projects, which total 75MWac of PV.

