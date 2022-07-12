Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Clearway Energy and Wärtsilä to add battery storage to five US solar projects

By Cameron Murray
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Clearway Energy and Wärtsilä to add battery storage to five US solar projects

News

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

News

Origis Energy buys 700MW of bifacial PERC modules from Boviet Solar in latest contract

News

Lifecycle study of perovskites finds lower environmental impact than silicon modules

News

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

Pexapark secures US$8m in second round Series B financing

News

GoodWe’s HT1500V inverter series solves challenges posed by modern day utility-scale solar development

Product Reviews

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

News

Daqo forecasts more than quadrupling of H1 profit amidst poly pricing surge

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The BESS will be installed at solar plants in California and Hawaii. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

Solar developer Clearway Energy will deploy 500MW/2,000MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) from technology company Wärtsilä at five PV plants in the US.

The contracts cover three sites in California and two in Hawaii, all being operated or developed by Clearway.

In California, Wärtsilä has started construction on BESS units totalling 275MW/1.1GWh to adjoin the Daggett 2 and Daggett 3 projects, which have 482MWac of PV and are adjacent to the site of a retired coal and natural gas plant.

The third California project is the already-operational 192MWac Rosamond Central solar farm, which will be connected to a 147MW/588MWh BESS from Wärtsilä.

In Hawaii, Wärtsilä is set to finalise construction this year on two projects totalling 75MW/300MWh of energy storage to be installed at Clearway’s Mililani I Solar and Waiawa Solar Power projects, which total 75MWac of PV.

For more on this story, visit sister site Energy-Storage.news.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

21 July 2022
The rooftop solar PV market is set for significant growth, but installers are being held back by complicated design software that is slow, cumbersome and fails to take into account rooftop shading, module compatibility and energy storage. Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 is a web-based PV and energy storage system tool that promises to solve all of those issues, and much more. This webinar will provide a live demonstration of the SmartDeisgn 2.0 tool, showing how installers can quickly complete Huawei PV & ESS system designs and assemble a professional report with 3D site view for potential customers, streamlining the design and sales service.
california, clearway energy group, energy storage, hawaii, solar-plus-storage, wartsila

Read Next

Pexapark secures US$8m in second round Series B financing

July 11, 2022
Renewables advisory firm Pexapark has secured €8 million (US$8.08 million) in a second round of Series B funding as it plots further expansion.

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

July 7, 2022
Scotland-based renewables developer Renewco Power has acquired a 2GW pipeline of US-based solar and energy storage assets from Beaufort Rosemary.
PV Tech Premium

US Solar Buyer Consortium opens up on its strategy to kickstart domestic PV production

July 1, 2022
PV Tech Premium spoke with Cypress Creek Renewable Energy and AES Clean Energy to discuss the newly formed US Solar Buyer Consortium, its objectives, market challenges and the potential advantages it holds for US manufacturing and project development.

Grenergy looking to raise US$95m to accelerate growth in Europe and storage development

June 29, 2022
Spanish developer Grenergy has launched a €90 million (US$94.8 million) accelerated capital increase to fuel growth in Europe and develop its energy storage capacity.

Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 offers quick, versatile 3D design solutions for rooftop solar, energy storage professionals

June 29, 2022
An introduction to Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 tool, which produces 3D rooftop PV and energy storage system designs within 10 minutes.
PV Tech Premium

When solar meets storage: the inside track of co-location

June 28, 2022
Solar and energy storage were described by Elon Musk as going together “like peanut butter and jelly”. Andy Colthorpe meets some of the players creating this winning combination in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

News

Huawei, Sungrow maintain PV inverter market leadership as GoodWe climbs ranks

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022