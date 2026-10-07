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Clearway secures financing, starts construction on 650MW Missouri solar project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Financial & Legal
Americas

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Clearway’s 650MW Swan Energy Center in Missouri is a part of its 1.2GW portfolio announced earlier this year. Image: Clearway Energy.

US clean energy developer Clearway Energy has closed financing and started construction on a 650MW solar PV project in Missouri, which it expects to enter commercial operation in 2028.

The Swan Energy Center project is being developed on portions of formerly strip-mined land in north-western Bates County and is Clearway’s first solar project in the state. It is backed by a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) and forms part of a 1.2GW portfolio of projects announced by Clearway earlier this year.

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The project will use US-made solar panels and other equipment, Clearway said. The developer added that the project represents a total investment of around US$1.5 billion and financing was arranged through a bank consortium led by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, DNB Bank and National Australia Bank.

Construction is being carried out in partnership with Blattner Energy and is expected to create up to 500 jobs at peak construction activity.

“The Swan Energy Center represents a significant investment in Bates County, delivering reliable clean energy and economic benefits to the region,” said John Woody, chief development officer at Clearway. “We’re grateful to our local partners for their trust in welcoming Clearway to the community.”

Beyond energy generation, the company plans to maintain native grasses and floral resources across the site to support habitats for pollinators such as monarch butterflies, while improving soil drainage and soil health.

Alongside its public affiliate Clearway Energy, Inc, Clearway Energy has more than 14GW of gross generating capacity across 27 US states. This includes around 11.4GW of wind, solar and battery energy storage assets, alongside more than 2.8GW of flexible dispatchable generation. Clearway Energy accounts for approximately 13.9GW of that capacity, comprising around 11.1GW of renewable and storage assets and 2.8GW of flexible generation.

In August 2026, Clearway Energy reported 3,585GWh of solar generation in Q2 2026, up from 2,800GWh a year earlier, while first-half solar generation reached 5,882GWh. Its renewables energy and storage portfolio generated 6,867GWh in the quarter, up 16% year-on-year.

Clearway’s growth pipeline includes the 210MW Honeycomb Phase II battery storage portfolio in Utah, at which it expects to begin operation in 2027, and the 975MW Chimney Canyon solar-plus-storage project in Arizona, which is backed by a long-term PPA and expected online in 2029.

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