Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Co-located solar and storage among the ‘most cost-competitive’ options

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Storage
Europe

Latest

Co-located solar and storage among the ‘most cost-competitive’ options

News

Germany passes 100GW of installed solar PV

News

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Legislative moves in Iowa and Missouri, New Mexico’s first project

News

A path to perovskite PV bankability

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

IEA: Solar PV made up 7% of electricity generation in 2024

News

Tesla and Zelestra sign PPA for 57MW of Spanish solar power

News

Meridian Energy lands consent for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Day one at ESS 2025.
“The UK government, instead of saying ‘we need storage’ is saying ‘we’re going to do all this other stuff, then do storage’ … it’s absolutely ludicrous,” said Roger Harrabin. Image: PV Tech.

Co-located solar PV and battery projects have become some of the most cost-competitive power sources in the renewable energy transition, but markets need to be designed to take advantage of these technological innovations.

This was a key conclusion drawn by Brent Wanner, head of the World Energy Outlooks’ power sector unit at the International Energy Agency (IEA), who provided one of the opening addresses at Solar Media’s Energy Storage Summit conference, held today in London. While the majority of the conference will focus on the battery sector, there are a number of lessons for other renewable power industries, and Wanner suggested that co-located projects are a more compelling investment case than ever before.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Paired with solar PV, we see now [batteries are] becoming one of the most cost-competitive options in major markets around the world, competing with coal and natural gas,” said Wanner. His comments reflect a report from BNEF, published earlier this year, which found that the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for fixed-tilt solar PV fell by 21% in 2024, and that it could fall by an additional 11% by the end of 2025.

“This raises a very important point about market design, which is how do we make sure that markets are designed to value the contributions of energy storage?” asked Wanner. “They’re adding to reliability and grid security, but in many cases, they aren’t fully monetised.”

These market inefficiencies have been laid bare in the recent trend of increasing numbers of low and negative power prices, particularly in markets that are at the forefront of Europe’s solar sector. In 2024, Germany registered 457 hours of negative power prices, up from 301 hours in 2023; while in Spain, wholesale power prices collapsed from €293/MWh (US$306/MWh) in March 2022 to less than €14/MWh in April 2024, a historic low.

Last year, analysts from JLL wrote about these trends for PV Tech, and called on governments to encourage more diverse and flexible approaches in market design and grid structure.

‘Batteries are an enabler’

However, Energy Storage Summit chair Roger Harrabin said that, at least in the UK, a relatively scattershot approach to energy investment had taken attention and investment away from key technologies, such as storage.

“The UK government, instead of saying ‘we need storage’ is saying ‘we’re going to do all this other stuff, then do storage’,” said Harrabin in his opening speech. “There’s massive hype about hydrogen … backed by gas of course. Then we have nuclear, which governments have been trying to build for god knows how long – Boris Johnson was promising to build one a year for the next ten years – it’s absolutely ludicrous.”

Both speakers suggested that focusing on technologies for which there is the most compelling financial argument – namely storage and established renewable power technologies such as solar – a market and investment environment will be delivered that will enable the world to meet its clean energy goals.

“The market designs we have are for an era that was built out of coal, gas, nuclear and hydropower, and we’re moving into an era where it’s wind, solar and storage, but those market designs are not really fit for the future,” added Wanner. “Batteries are an enabler to much bigger markets.”

“They’re an enabler for solar and wind … if we look to the COP28 goals to tripling renewable capacity by 2030, energy storage and grids are key to make the most of that renewable capacity that’s being added,” continued Wanner. “To get there, we need to increase energy storage capacity sixfold from 2023.”

The Energy Storage Summit, hosted by our publisher Solar Media, takes place in London, UK, this week (18-19 February). Visit the event site for more details including the agenda and how to get tickets.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
Co-location, energy storage summit, europe, events, international energy agency, storage

Read Next

Meyer Burger solar cells

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

February 17, 2025
Struggling Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has successfully extended its loan bridge facility until 21 February 2025.
Rooftop solar panels in Germany. Credit: Bundesverband Solarwirstchaft

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

February 17, 2025
Germany is poised to introduce new rules aimed at removing electricity peaks and negative pricing associated with surplus generation of solar power.
IEA offices in France. Credit: IEA

IEA: Solar PV made up 7% of electricity generation in 2024

February 17, 2025
A new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) has shown that solar PV made up 7% of the world's electricity generation in 2024.
Zelestra and Shell celebrate signing a PPA.

Tesla and Zelestra sign PPA for 57MW of Spanish solar power

February 17, 2025
Zelestra has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla to sell 57MW of solar capacity.
Aldevinas Burokas speaking at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025.
Premium

As Europe’s solar investment space matures, storage becomes a ‘necessity’

February 14, 2025
“As the market develops, there’s more sophisticated views of the market,” said Aldevinas Burokas at Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025.
A Brite Solar module manufacturing plant in Greece.

Brite Solar commissions 150MW agriPV module manufacturing plant in Greece

February 14, 2025
Brite Solar has commissioned a 150MW transparent module manufacturing plant in Greece that will produce modules for the agriPV sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

News

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

News

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

News

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

News

IEA: Solar PV made up 7% of electricity generation in 2024

News

Chinese companies considering raising module prices under new policy

News

Upcoming Events

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.