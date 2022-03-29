Solar Media
News

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, People, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Europe could halve gas use, save US$350bn by 2030 by doubling renewables deployment

News

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

News

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

Nextracker lands supply deal for first phase of 450MW Saudi PV project

News

Grid and design consequences of the latest solar PV technology

Features, Guest Blog

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

News

GroenLeven, Alliander open Netherlands’ first solar-powered green hydrogen plant

News

‘New generation’ of more efficient perovskite solar cells possible due to halogen bonding

News

Svea Solar targeting market leading position in Europe’s residential PV market after Altor investment

News

Scatec appoints new CEO as Raymond Carlsen steps down after 13 years

News
US solar jobs could fall by up to 70,000 as a result of further tariffs, SEIA has warned. Image: Nextracker.

US solar developers have issued a strong rebuke to the country’s Department of Commerce (DOC) after it launched an investigation into alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties.

Yesterday the DOC confirmed that it had taken on an investigation into alleged circumvention of AD/CVD tariffs occurring in four Southeast Asian countries, specifically Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

It follows a petition from US-based module manufacturer Auxin Solar, filed last month, and comes just four months after a similar petition filed by an anonymous group of US solar manufacturers was dismissed by the DOC.

The initiation of an investigation now starts a process that could last up to a year, leaving the US solar industry on tenterhooks. Should the DOC find evidence of circumvention, import duties are likely to be implemented for solar cells and/or modules originating from those countries. Not only could tariffs be set at anywhere from 50 – 250%, but they could be applied retroactively and come into effect from any date from 4 November 2021 onwards.

The decision is widely expected to result in a significant reduction to the flow of solar modules to the US market, with exporters responding to uncertainty over the tariffs. Likewise, with module availability in the US further constrained, prices for compliant modules look almost certain to rise in the short-term, driving the cost of solar development upwards and prompting project delays.

US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has been vocal about its opposition to the petition, warning previously that up to 16GW of solar deployment could falter by 2025 as a result of higher prices while also causing a decrease to US solar jobs of up to 70,000. SEIA also said any investigation and resultant tariffs, while designed to protect domestic solar manufacturing, could in fact be counterproductive and actually decrease solar jobs by 11,000.

Yesterday SEIA doubled down on those warnings, stating the decision would have a “chilling effect” on the market, and solar developers in the country have responded in kind.

George Hershman, CEO at SOLV Energy, described the decision as a “devastating blow” that would result in “tens of thousands” of job losses in the industry.

“Solar companies across the country are already experiencing unprecedented delays up and down the supply chain. The continued threat of tariffs poses a significant barrier that will drag out projects and drive up costs,” he added.

Hershman’s view was echoed by Craig Cornelius, CEO at developer Clearway Energy Group, who said Commerce’s investigation was a setback for “American workers, the Biden administration’s climate goals and the success of clean energy across the country”.

Tom Buttgenbach, CEO at 8minute Solar Energy, added: “As one of the country’s leading solar developers, we understand first-hand how damaging the Biden Administration’s decision today will be for the solar industry. This unfair and unwarranted complaint undercuts us at a time when we are working hard to navigate unprecedented uncertainty in the global supply chain, hire US-based workers and build out the solar infrastructure necessary to meet the country’s urgent clean energy goals.”

The investigation will indeed further complicate module procurement practices in the US that are already mired in uncertainty. As Finlay Colville, head of market research at PV Tech wrote last week, module selection in the US was heavily scrutinised even before this week’s developments, resulting in high average selling prices (ASPs) for modules in the US market.

Hershman said that in light of high ASPs, driven even further upwards in light of high material and logistics costs, the threat of more tariffs was “the last thing the solar industry needs right now”.

“In order to reach the Biden Administration’s clean energy goals, we must put an end to harmful trade barriers. Instead, we need Congress to pass clean energy tax credits that will grow domestic manufacturing and deployment, create more jobs, and protect our energy security,” he added.

Cornelius also mentioned the possibility for domestic manufacturing supports, urging the Biden administration to make progress with the proposed Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit that is still making its way through US Congress.

“Punitive trade policies, pursued by petitioners for anti-competitive advantages, have the opposite effect by undermining growth and threatening American jobs. Commerce’s investigation threatens to derail America’s clean energy industry,” he said.

8minute’s Buttgenbach also drew into context broader volatility in global energy markets, suggesting that with energy crises playing out globally and the cost of gas and oil increasing, the US should be pivoting towards clean energy investment to drive down costs for consumers.

“Instead, this case is already slowing investment in our country’s clean energy future, including the loss of thousands of domestic jobs, while threatening our technological leadership and independence from volatile global oil prices,” Buttgenbach said.

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

5 April 2022
Join this free 2 hour webinar as we look at the latest trends in research, manufacturing and investment that are shaping the PV industry in 2022. Four world-class speakers will examine the state of the art of heterojunction and TOPCon technology, developments in technology adoption in mass production and financial analysis of key metrics in the PV sector which set the scene for some changes in 2022.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Unlocking the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023
US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

March 28, 2022
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) is to investigate alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

March 28, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi has revised the price of its G1 and M6 p-type wafers in its fifth price revision so far this year, taking prices to a near five-month high.

Mondragon Assembly acquires majority stake in QHD Visual, patents new lamination machine

March 24, 2022
Solar manufacturing equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has acquired a 60% stake in Chinese lamination equipment maker QHD Visual Automation Equipment.

ReneSola development pipeline reaches 2.2GW amid ‘great demand’ for solar in Europe

March 24, 2022
Solar developer ReneSola Power more than doubled its project pipeline in 2021 and expects to maintain growth this year amid increasing demand for renewables generation as European markets look to achieve more energy independence.

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

March 23, 2022
New York now has more than 1GW of community solar installed, becoming the leading US state for community solar, according to New York governor Kathy Hochul.

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

March 23, 2022
JinkoSolar has confirmed an acceleration to its manufacturing capacity expansion plan on the back of higher than expected demand, despite supply chain constraints continuing to apply pressure on margins.

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

‘New generation’ of more efficient perovskite solar cells possible due to halogen bonding

News

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

News

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

News

Nextracker lands supply deal for first phase of 450MW Saudi PV project

News

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

The PV Industry in 2022: New Technologies, Vertical Integration Leadership & Key Financial Indicators

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
April 5, 2022
Free Webinar

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
