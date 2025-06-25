Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

Iberdrola Group appoints Avangrid CEO as new head

News

SOLV Energy acquires Spartan Infrastructure

News

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

News

Australia’s New South Wales government earmarks AU$2.1 billion for transmission infrastructure

News

BrightNight, Cordelio Power power 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona

News

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

News

FRV launches 55MW project in Armenia, country’s largest

News

Waaree, Viet Khanh sign MoU for 100MWp solar project in Vietnam

News

Recurrent Energy secures financing to build 124MW Italian PV portfolio and co-locate BESS

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A First Solar manufacturing facility.
First Solar has now raised more than US$1 billion through the sale of tax credits this year. Image: First Solar.

US cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film module manufacturer First Solar has sold US$311.8 million in tax credits to “a leading financial institution” under the rules set out in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The deal, completed last Friday, will see the sale of the tax credits to the unnamed organisation in exchange for US$296.2 million in cash. The selling ratio of US$0.949 per US$1 of tax credits is in line with a similar ratio First Solar secured for an earlier tax credit sale in February, which saw the manufacturer sell US$857 million in tax credits.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The specific credits to be transferred are 45X advanced manufacturing credits, a key component of the IRA that rewards companies for building clean energy manufacturing capacity in the US, and had its rules finalised in October 2024. The measures included in the IRA have been largely successful, with the US’ annual solar module manufacturing capacity exceeding 50GW in February and the announcement of more than US$92 billion in clean energy manufacturing investments since the passage of the IRA in 2022.

First Solar, in particular, has sought to expand its manufacturing capacity and benefit from this legislation, aiming to reach 10GW of integrated manufacturing capacity by the end of 2025.

However, the company has also been negatively affected by changes in policy, most notably through the tariffs on foreign goods – such as solar cells produced in China – threatened by president Donald Trump. Earlier this year, it reduced its net sales guidance for 2025 down by almost one billion dollars due to higher operating costs and forecasts of lower module sales.

Tax credit uncertainty

Under the Trump administration, several key pieces of renewable energy legislation have come under threat, including the production tax credits (PTCs) and investment tax credits (ITCs) introduced by the IRA.

While the so-called “One Big, Beautiful Bill” is currently being considered by the US Senate, and has not come into effect yet, the US Senate Finance Committee plans to slash tax credits for solar PV, wind power and electric vehicles as part of its assessment of the bill, which is an ominous indicator of how the rest of the Senate may respond to the bill.

“The bill will strip the ability of millions of American families to choose the energy savings, energy resilience, and energy freedom that solar and storage provide,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), who spoke at a rally in Washington DC to protest against the Senate Finance Committee’s decisions last week.

“The Senate must fix the bill that came out of Senate Finance in a way that recognises the critical role solar and storage play in meeting the energy challenges of our time. If this bill passes as is, we cannot ensure an affordable, reliable and secure energy system.”

Earlier this year, Hopper spoke to PV Tech Premium at the Intersolar Europe event, and described how the US solar sector could learn from Europe, and deliver a “universal effort” to accelerate the energy transition in both markets.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
45x, americas, first solar, IRA, legislation, manufacturing, policy, section 45x, tax credits, us

Read Next

Iberdrola offices. Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola Group appoints Avangrid CEO as new head

June 25, 2025
Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has appointed the former CEO of its US renewable energy development subsidiary, Avangrid, as its new head.
The two companies share a longstanding partnership, having jointly delivered several major solar projects across the Southwestern, South Central, and Mountain West regions of the US. Image: SOLV Energy.

SOLV Energy acquires Spartan Infrastructure

June 25, 2025
US EPC contractor SOLV Energy has acquired high-voltage (HV) transmission contractor Arizona-based Spartan Infrastructure.
Starfire render image of the 800MW coal to solar project from IPP BrightNight. Image: BrightNight

BrightNight, Cordelio Power power 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona

June 24, 2025
US IPP BrightNight and Canadian asset manager Cordelio Power have reached commercial operations at a 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona, US.
GameChange Solar launched its Genius trackers in January of this year. Image: GameChange Solar

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

June 24, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar has signed a deal to supply trackers to 715MWp worth of solar PV capacity across South America.
The manufacturing will now be split across multiple sites in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and potentially other Indian states. Image: Waaree Energies.

Waaree Energies relocates 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing plant in India

June 23, 2025
Waaree Energies will relocate its proposed 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing facility for ingots, wafers, cells, and modules in India.
The technology in question replaces the silver traditionally used in solar cell production with copper. Image: SolarCycle.

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

June 20, 2025
Utility giant Engie North America has incorporated a precycling provision to incorporate solar panel and project component recycling into power purchase agreements (PPA) at four solar PV plants across the Midwest, US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

News

BrightNight, Cordelio Power power 300MW solar PV plant in Arizona

News

Solar and wind set new generation record in Australia’s NEM

News

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

LONGi to build 1.4GW BC solar module factory with Indonesia’s Pertamina

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.