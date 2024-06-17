‘The competition is getting fierce’: Hypontech on global competition in the PV sector

At SNEC 2024 last week, PV Tech spoke to John Zhang, deputy general manager of inverter manufacturer and smart energy provider Hypontech.
The company has a broad range of products, with inverters ranging from 600W to 110KW and designed for use in the distributed sectors, with buyers in 70 countries around the world.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Here, Zhang notes that the company’s inverter production capacity, in particular, is already significant, and that there is considerable potential for ramp up in the near future.
“Our production capacity is 12GW, with 9GW in string inverter production lines, 2GW in micro-inverter production lines and 1GW in battery production lines. Each month, we can produce more than 100,000 inverters,” said Zhang. “I believe we could increase [production volume] by 200-300% in the next 12 months.”
Zhang also noted that Hypontech’s micro-inverters, in particular, are well-suited for use in warm environments, suggesting that they can remain fully operational at 45 degrees Celsius, greater than the industry standard for high-temperature efficacy of 30 degrees Celsius. This could be of particular benefit for the South American sector, which Zhang identified as a market in which the company is keen to expand its influence.
“The competition is getting fierce,” said Zhang of growing international competition. “It will not be easy for all solar companies. Hypontech has already forecast this situation, and has been well-prepared since the end of last year, and is still growing fast this year; our volume in the first half of the year has already surpassed the whole of last year.”
Hypontech has already expanded into new markets, such as Southeast Asia, Pakistan and the Middle East, and plans to attend events in Vietnam, Thailand and Pakistan later this year, as it looks to capitalise on its promising position in the global solar sector.