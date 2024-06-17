Subscribe To Premium
Features, Interviews

‘The competition is getting fierce’: Hypontech on global competition in the PV sector

By PV Tech
Power Plants, Inverters
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

hypontech
“Our production capacity is 12GW, with 9GW in string inverter production lines, 2GW in micro-inverter production lines and 1GW in battery production lines,” said John Zhang. Image: PV Tech

At SNEC 2024 last week, PV Tech spoke to John Zhang, deputy general manager of inverter manufacturer and smart energy provider Hypontech.

The company has a broad range of products, with inverters ranging from 600W to 110KW and designed for use in the distributed sectors, with buyers in 70 countries around the world.

Here, Zhang notes that the company’s inverter production capacity, in particular, is already significant, and that there is considerable potential for ramp up in the near future.

“Our production capacity is 12GW, with 9GW in string inverter production lines, 2GW in micro-inverter production lines and 1GW in battery production lines. Each month, we can produce more than 100,000 inverters,” said Zhang. “I believe we could increase [production volume] by 200-300% in the next 12 months.”

Zhang also noted that Hypontech’s micro-inverters, in particular, are well-suited for use in warm environments, suggesting that they can remain fully operational at 45 degrees Celsius, greater than the industry standard for high-temperature efficacy of 30 degrees Celsius. This could be of particular benefit for the South American sector, which Zhang identified as a market in which the company is keen to expand its influence.

“The competition is getting fierce,” said Zhang of growing international competition. “It will not be easy for all solar companies. Hypontech has already forecast this situation, and has been well-prepared since the end of last year, and is still growing fast this year; our volume in the first half of the year has already surpassed the whole of last year.”

Hypontech has already expanded into new markets, such as Southeast Asia, Pakistan and the Middle East, and plans to attend events in Vietnam, Thailand and Pakistan later this year, as it looks to capitalise on its promising position in the global solar sector.

hopewind
‘This rebranding is a crucial step’: Hopewind on products and perception in global markets

June 17, 2024
During SNEC 2024 event, PV Tech spoke with Hopewind's Sara Wang about its range of products at the event, and its latest rebranding efforts.
leapting technology
‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting Technology on automation in PV

June 17, 2024
At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Bruce Wang of Leapting Technology about the potential for processes such as automation in the PV sector.
qw solar
In conversation with QW Solar: Inside the advanced technologies of HJT

June 17, 2024
This year at SNEC, the booth of Quanwei Solar Technology (QW Solar) attracted many visitors to participate in its interactive experiments.
7f46439ca978199b23027e8f2ad5b6e-1

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

June 15, 2024
PV Tech continues its rolling coverage of SNEC, bringing you all the latest from the event's final day.
0be9a7ba63f7f8cd9e975cb7ed24426

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

June 14, 2024
PV Tech's coverage of the SNEC 2024 trade show continues on day two, kicking off with a discussion with GCL System Integration.
suntech

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

June 13, 2024
A new report from Ember Climate has found that cumulative global solar manufacturing capacity will almost double solar deployment by 2030.

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

News

Solarpack, SJVN ink 482MW Indian hybrid solar-wind PPA

News

Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

News

‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting Technology on automation in PV

Features, Interviews

SNEC 2024 day two: coverage continues of the world’s biggest solar trade show

News

Ember: World on pace to have nearly 4TW of surplus solar manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

