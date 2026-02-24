Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Comstock Metals approved as solar PV module recycler in California

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 24, 2026
Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

450MW solar-plus-storage project granted EPBC Act clearance in Australia

News

European power price volatility creating battery and co-location opportunities

News

FTC Solar signs 840MW PV tracker supply agreement in South Africa

News

Scatec reaches COD on Phase 1 of 1.1GW Obelisk solar-plus-storage plant in Egypt

News

Comstock Metals approved as solar PV module recycler in California

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$3 billion for Latin American solar-plus-storage projects

News

GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

News

India’s electricity transition accelerates, but state-level gaps persist, says report

News

R.Power raises US$50 million to develop 70.5MW Polish solar PV portfolio

News

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The California facility offers utilities, developers, engineering and construction firms (EPCs), installers and asset owners a local solution for end-of-life PV management. Image: Comstock Metals.
The California facility offers utilities, developers, engineering and construction firms (EPCs), installers and asset owners a local solution for end-of-life PV management. Image: Comstock Metals.

US metals company Comstock and its subsidiary Comstock Metals have received certification from California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) to recycle universal waste and process PV modules at their California facility.

The companies were added to California’s list of authorised universal waste recyclers. According to Comstock, a growing volume of decommissioned solar panels across California, Arizona and Nevada is driving increased demand for recycling capacity. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The California facility offers utilities, developers, engineering and construction firms (EPCs), installers and asset owners a local solution for end-of-life PV management. Using advanced recovery processes, the plant extracts materials including aluminium, silver, copper and gallium for reintroduction into the supply chain. 

Fortunato Villamagna, president of Comstock Metals, said the facility supports efforts to “close the loop” on solar by preventing retired panels from ending up in landfills. 

Located in California’s Central Valley, the site acts as a collection and pre-processing hub, with materials shipped to Comstock’s Nevada plant for final recovery. The facilities are positioned to address rising volumes of solar waste in California, the largest solar market in the US, with over 54GW of operational solar PV, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Additionally, Comstock is completing permit applications and preparing submission plans for its Nevada plant, with final site selection expected later this month. In January 2026, Comstock secured all required permits to develop its planned solar PV module recycling facility in Nevada, receiving a Written Determination Permit from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Sustainable Materials Management on 9 January. 

Comstock Metals had signed a lease for the Silver Springs site in 2024 and said the project remained on track for commissioning in the first quarter of 2026. At full capacity, the facility is expected to process up to 3 million end-of-life solar modules per year, equivalent to around 100,000 tonnes of material. 

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
california, Comstock, Comstock Metals, end of life, nevada, recycle, solar pv, solar recycling, us

Read Next

The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

450MW solar-plus-storage project granted EPBC Act clearance in Australia

February 24, 2026
Wooderson Solar Development Co has secured federal environmental approval for a 450MW solar PV power plant with 3,600MWh of co-located battery energy storage in Queensland, Australia.
FTC Solar trackers.

FTC Solar signs 840MW PV tracker supply agreement in South Africa

February 24, 2026
FTC Solar has signed a three-year supply agreement with Lubanzi Inala to provide solar tracker systems for multiple utility-scale projects across South Africa.
An Atlas Renewable Energy solar project.

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$3 billion for Latin American solar-plus-storage projects

February 24, 2026
Atlas Renewable Energy has secured refinancing of US$3 billion for a solar and BESS portfolio in Latin America.
image

GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

February 23, 2026
GameChange Energy has acquired the electrical balance-of-system division of Terrasmart, a US provider of tracker, racking and wiring solutions.
image

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

February 23, 2026
Developer FRV is to hybridise a swathe of its Spanish PV fleet with batteries as part of a wider storage push in the country.
The US$1 billion acquisition is being executed through Enel subsidiaries Enel Green Power North America and EGPNA Project Holdco 2. Image: Enel North America.

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

February 23, 2026
Enel has acquired an 830MW portfolio of operating solar and wind assets in the US from investment firm Excelsior Energy Capital.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GameChange boosts solar eBOS expertise with Terrasmart acquisition

News

NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

News

Enel acquires 830MW US PV and wind portfolio, ups renewables investment

News

Misaligned from the start: how quality assurance gaps in tracker and racking systems put solar projects at risk

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

FRV to hybridise Spanish PV fleet with batteries

News

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain