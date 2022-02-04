Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

CPUC indefinitely delays net metering vote amid widespread criticism of changes

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Off-Grid, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

CPUC indefinitely delays net metering vote amid widespread criticism of changes

News

Nextracker begins spin-out process after US$500m stock sale

News

US ROUND-UP: 250MW project completed in California, Black & Veatch secures Texas EPC contract

News

Indian budget a ‘game changer’ for domestic manufacturing, say experts

News

Maxeon extends warranty for IBC modules to ‘industry-leading’ 40 years

News

Italy’s solar profit clawback to have ‘huge impact’ on renewables investment, trade bodies warn

News

PV Price Watch: Just how low can polysilicon prices go in 2022?

Editors' Blog, Features

Georgia Power sets out renewables procurement plans in new IRP

News

Sol Systems buys 540MW of Illinois solar projects from Arevon Energy

News

Indiana Michigan Power proposes 2GW+ of renewables under latest IRP, includes 60MW of battery storage

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The announcement will be warmly welcomed by California’s residential solar sector. Image: SunPower.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has decided to indefinitely delay its decision on controversial changes to the state’s net metering laws, according to reports and a Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) statement.

Dubbed NEM 3.0, new scheme would have slashed solar export credits by about 80% and added a US$57 per month fixed charge for the average residential system that is partially offset by a US$15 per month credit for ten years.

“The proposed decision never made sense for a host of reasons,” said SEIA vice president of state and regulatory affairs Sean Gallagher as he welcomed the decision.

The CPUC hasn’t released an official statement yet but POLITCO’s Colby Bermel tweeted a statement from Kelly Hymes, an administrative law judge at CPUC, which said that the decision “would not appear on the Commission’s voting meeting agenda until further notice”.

Research organisation Wood Mackenzie warned the changes, proposed by the CPUC in December 2021, would severely reduce residential PV’s value proposition in California, cutting its solar market in half by 2024.

The proposals have been widely criticised by the solar industry and climate campaigners alike. Energy economist and net metering expert Ahmad Faruqui described them as “regressive and out of touch with reality”.

“It would have compromised the reliability of California’s electricity delivery system, harmed California’s effort to tackle climate change and cut jobs and economic opportunities for all Californians,” said Gallagher.

“The increased costs and loss of demand for solar also would have made solar less accessible to moderate- and low-income families.” 

The announcement will be well received from solar installers with major operations in California, such as Sunrun, SunPower and Tesla.

It won’t come as a massive surprise however after California governor Gavin Newsom, on 11 January, said there was “more work to be done” on the state’s net metering laws and that “changes need to be made”.

More to follow…

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
california, California Public Utilities Commission, california. cpuc, gavin newsom, NEM 3.0, net metering, seia, us

Read Next

Nextracker begins spin-out process after US$500m stock sale

February 3, 2022
Nextracker is to be spun out from parent company Flex after it secured a US$500 million equity sale, valuing the business at around US$3 billion.

US ROUND-UP: 250MW project completed in California, Black & Veatch secures Texas EPC contract

February 3, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring the completion of a 250MW plant in California, an EPC deal for Black & Veatch in Texas and a new PPA from DESRI.

California’s energy transition to require 53GW of solar PV, US$30bn+ for grid upgrades by 2045, says CAISO

February 2, 2022
California’s energy transition will need 53GW of solar PV by 2045, with the state’s transmission system requiring a US$30.5 billion investment alongside major increases in energy storage to accommodate the extra power.  

Sunnova and Generac expand strategic partnership with energy storage included for the first time

February 1, 2022
Sunnova Energy and Generac Power Systems are expanding their strategic partnership, with Sunnova now able to offer its customers Generac’s energy storage units for the first time alongside standby home generators, microinverters and load managers.

Con Edison proposes 2023 rate increase to fund 200MW solar PV project, four battery storage systems

January 31, 2022
US energy company Con Edison is seeking new electric and gas rates in 2023 to fund clean energy investments, in a proposal that includes a 200MW solar PV plant and four battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

Bifacial exemption set to remain under new US Section 201 tariffs, reports suggest

January 30, 2022
The Biden administration is said to be considering making bifacial panels exempt from extended Section 201 tariffs on solar imports, according to unconfirmed reports.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker begins spin-out process after US$500m stock sale

News

Georgia Power sets out renewables procurement plans in new IRP

News

California’s energy transition to require 53GW of solar PV, US$30bn+ for grid upgrades by 2045, says CAISO

News

Indian budget a ‘game changer’ for domestic manufacturing, say experts

News

Maxeon extends warranty for IBC modules to ‘industry-leading’ 40 years

News

PV Price Watch: Just how low can polysilicon prices go in 2022?

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021