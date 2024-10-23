Subscribe To Premium
D3Energy’s floating solar systems withstand Hurricane Milton impact

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

‘We only want green electrons’

Pexapark: September sees lower renewable PPA prices, as volume of deals increases

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar over alleged TOPCon patent infringement in the US

Saudi Arabia confirms bidders for 3.6GW solar tender

Advanced manufacturing leads US tax credit transfer deals in Q3 2024

New methodology offers improved inverter lifetime prediction

‘We can cement our role as a clean energy superpower’, hears All-Energy Australia 2024

Alight Energy, 3Flash to build 120MW solar project in Finland

D3Energy’s floating solar system amid a flooded car park in Orlando, US after Hurricane Milton. Image: D3Energy.

Floating solar (FPV) systems from D3Energy, a US-based FPV developer, have withstood the impact of Hurricane Milton in Florida, US.

After inspecting ten systems across central Florida that have been on the path of the storm, the company reported that all the systems remained fully operational and suffered no damage. This is in contrast with ground-mounted utility-scale and rooftop solar installations, which have been damaged be the storm.

“Our systems are designed to handle extreme weather, and Hurricane Milton was a clear example of that,” said Stetson Tchividjian, managing director of D3Energy. “Seeing all of our systems continue to operate smoothly in the aftermath of such a powerful storm is a testament to the expertise and commitment of our team and partners.”

D3Energy used FPV solution provider Ciel & Terre’s Hydrelio systems at its floating projects, and said that this partnership was a key reason for the resilience of its systems. Hydrelio floating systems are able to handle high wind events due to its flexible, buoyant design and adaptive mooring systems, according to D3Energy.

Building PV resilience to withstand the impact of extreme weather events is an ever-increasing concern in the solar industry and was the main cover story for PV Tech Power 37.

