Daqo launches US$120m share buyback scheme

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
US DOE aims to offer renewables cheaper, quicker grid connections

PV Tech Insights: How Europe can move beyond REPowerEU aim and hit 1TW by 2030

EU putting energy transition ‘on turbocharge’ as national strategies boost renewables

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Huawei’s Smart String ESS provides secure, efficient residential energy solutions with built-in energy optimiser

Rallies expected in California as CPUC meets to discuss NEM3.0

US plans to halve rents and fees for solar projects on public lands

Accelerating solar deployment through robotics

SWEPCO seeking authority to buy 200MW solar project in Louisiana

Last month Daqo had received approval for a US$1.66 billion fundraise to expand polysilicon output in Inner Mongolia. Image: Daqo.

Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has launched a US$120 million share buyback scheme after seeing its cash reserves swell.

Effective for one year until 31 May 2023, the board of directors has approved the company’s decision to repurchase stock it issued as well as outstanding shares in negotiated transactions off the market, in block trades or through other legal means allowed by US security laws.

Last month, the Chinese company received approval to make a private offering of Chinese shares of its Xinjiang Daqo subsidiary for a value of US$1.66 billion.

That move was made in order to support the expansion of its polysilicon project in Inner Mongolia, as the company had already sold out all its polysilicon stock for this year back in February.

daqo, daqo new energy, new york stock exchange, shares

