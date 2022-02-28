Solar Media
News

Daqo 'sold out' of polysilicon for 2022 after new 30,000MT deal

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

US solar generation up 25% in 2021, renewables’ share of power mix set to exceed coal in 2022

News

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

News

Daqo ‘sold out’ of polysilicon for 2022 after new 30,000MT deal

News

Australian billionaire to invest AU$3bn in Queensland renewables hub

News

Revenue record helps Soltec reduce full-year net loss as development pipeline grows

News

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features

AES added 2GW of renewables in 2021, intends to exit coal by 2025

News

US residential solar platform raises US$375m for business expansion

News

Sunnova more than halves net loss as customer numbers swell

News
Daqo already sold all its polysilicon capacity for the year amid an increasing expansion. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy’s has signed a long-term supply agreement for high-purity mono-grade polysilicon for a total amount of 30,000MT between 2022 and end of 2026, essentially selling out its inventory for this year.

“With this contract and other existing contracts, our available capacity of this year has already been fully booked,” said Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy.

Daqo did not disclose the name of the Chinese solar manufacturing company it signed the 30,000MT contract but stated that both volume and prices would be negotiated on a monthly basis between both parties.

Zhang added: “As always, we will focus on our core business by accelerating our capacity expansion and providing high quality products to contribute our effort to the fast-growing solar PV market.”

An expansion that started at the beginning of the year with Daqo New Energy injecting $1.6 billion to a subsidiary in order to increase polysilicon production projects in Inner Mongolia, with a first phase of 100,000MT high-purity polysilicon.

Later in January, Daqo New Energy forecast a five-fold increase profit for its Xinjiang subsidiary as it continued its expansion plans.

Last year, during its Q3 results the company said it targeted to reach a production capacity of 270,000MT by the end of 2024.

china, daqo, daqo new energy, polysilicon, polysilicon production, polysilicon supply, xinjiang daqo

