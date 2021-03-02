Solar Media
News

Daqo to supply 41,000MT of polysilicon to leading 210mm wafer producer TZS

By Mark Osborne
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania

Trina Solar plans 10GW module assembly plant in Yancheng

Daqo to supply 41,000MT of polysilicon to leading 210mm wafer producer TZS

US ROUND-UP: EDF signs second PPA for Texas project, Exelon separates utility & competitive energy business

Huawei backs solar-storage ‘Zero Carbon Network Solution’ to decarbonise telecoms networks

Masdar looks to extend renewables position in ‘key market’ Southeast Asia

Endesa breaks ground on four Spanish solar parks totalling 180MW

India’s basic customs duty on modules and cells expected to be revealed this week – report

Australia gives new priority status to AU$22bn renewable energy export project

Inside First Solar’s major new technology and manufacturing strategy

First Solar shipped 5.5GW of CdTe thin film modules in 2020

Major China-based polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has signed a three-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS), totalling 41,000MT.

Daqo will report 2020 financial results next week and is expected to confirm polysilicon production reached within the range of 76,700MT to 77,200MT last year, compared to its nameplate capacity of 70,000MT.

Although Daqo did not disclose the annual supply volumes to TZS, management had noted in their third quarter earnings conference call that any new supply contracts would have lower volume shipments in the first year with higher levels available in subsequent three or four year contracts, due to capacity constraints.

Daqo already has plans in place to expand polysilicon production at its major plant in Xinjiang by a further 35,000MT to 40,000MT at a cost of around RMB5.0 billion (US$773 million). Previously, Daqo has been able to expand capacity within 12 months at the Xinjiang plant.

Due to polysilicon supply constraints in China, major purchasers have moved quickly to secure large quantities of polysilicon through the next three years. New plant expansions to have started last year are limited, and even those would take around two years to build and ramp to volume production.

Daqo’s major supply deals include JA Solar, LONGi Green Energy Technology and Trina Solar, all major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) members and integrated wafer producers.

No financial details were disclosed about the TZS deal.

