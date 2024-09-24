Developer rPlus Energies breaks ground on 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual

“When rural Utah thrives, the entire state prospers. Today, we’re not just breaking ground—we’re building a future of affordable, abundant energy in Utah,” Cox said.

The project will feature 400MW of solar PV alongside a 400MW, 4-hour duration (1,600MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Emery County in Eastern Utah.

Solar PV modules will be provided by Elite Solar and the BESS solution by Tesla, while Sundt Construction will carry out engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) duties.

“Emery County, where we’re building this project, has a 145-year history of energy exploration and development through coal and coal burning and gas. We really appreciate that,” rPlus president Luigi Resta told our colleagues at Energy-Storage.news.

