Developer rPlus Energies breaks ground on 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

Renewable power and energy storage developer rPlus Energies has broken ground on a solar PV plant in Utah, US, co-located with 1.6GWh of battery storage.
“This project is being built in rural Utah, by rural Utahns, and for all of Utah,” said state governor Spencer Cox at a groundbreaking ceremony held last week at the site of rPlus Energies’ Green River Energy Center project.
“When rural Utah thrives, the entire state prospers. Today, we’re not just breaking ground—we’re building a future of affordable, abundant energy in Utah,” Cox said.
The project will feature 400MW of solar PV alongside a 400MW, 4-hour duration (1,600MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Emery County in Eastern Utah.
Solar PV modules will be provided by Elite Solar and the BESS solution by Tesla, while Sundt Construction will carry out engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) duties.
“Emery County, where we’re building this project, has a 145-year history of energy exploration and development through coal and coal burning and gas. We really appreciate that,” rPlus president Luigi Resta told our colleagues at Energy-Storage.news.