Developer rPlus Energies breaks ground on 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

By Andy Colthorpe
US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

Axpo commissions 12.8MW French rooftop solar project, country’s largest

Removing the barriers to US transmission reform

Developer rPlus Energies breaks ground on 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

SEIA launches draft standard to meet CBP traceability requirements

Foresight Solar puts 170MW solar PV portfolio in Australia up for sale

WTO establishes dispute panel over clean energy tax credits under US IRA

US ROUND-UP: Entergy commissions Arkansas project, Ammper and Elawan sign Texas PPAs

Meyer Burger names Franz Richter as new CEO

Grenergy acquires 1GW solar PV and 1GW energised line in Chile

rPlus Energies breaks ground on Green River Energy Center.
“Emery County, where we’re building this project, has a 145-year history of energy exploration and development through coal and coal burning and gas,” said Luigi Resta (centre). Image: rPlus Energies.

Renewable power and energy storage developer rPlus Energies has broken ground on a solar PV plant in Utah, US, co-located with 1.6GWh of battery storage.

“This project is being built in rural Utah, by rural Utahns, and for all of Utah,” said state governor Spencer Cox at a groundbreaking ceremony held last week at the site of rPlus Energies’ Green River Energy Center project.

“When rural Utah thrives, the entire state prospers. Today, we’re not just breaking ground—we’re building a future of affordable, abundant energy in Utah,” Cox said.

The project will feature 400MW of solar PV alongside a 400MW, 4-hour duration (1,600MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Emery County in Eastern Utah.

Solar PV modules will be provided by Elite Solar and the BESS solution by Tesla, while Sundt Construction will carry out engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) duties.

“Emery County, where we’re building this project, has a 145-year history of energy exploration and development through coal and coal burning and gas. We really appreciate that,” rPlus president Luigi Resta told our colleagues at Energy-Storage.news.

Read the full Energy-Storage.news coverage here.

fighting jays

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

September 24, 2024
Insurer kWh Analytics has launched a US$2.4 million initiative to “develop innovative approaches” to improve the resilience of PV projects.
Axpo's rooftop solar project in France, the country's largest at the time of its commissioning.

Axpo commissions 12.8MW French rooftop solar project, country’s largest

September 24, 2024
Axpo has started operations at the largest rooftop solar project in France, an industrial facility with a power generation capacity of 12.8MW.
James_Bruce Austin TX

Removing the barriers to US transmission reform

September 24, 2024
Lori Bird and Joe Hack of the World Resources Institute examine legislative and regulatory efforts to break the US transmission bottleneck.
A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

SEIA launches draft standard to meet CBP traceability requirements

September 24, 2024
The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has launched a draft standard to help US companies meet traceability requirements.
The Longreach solar farm in Australia. Image: Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar puts 170MW solar PV portfolio in Australia up for sale

September 24, 2024
UK-based investment group Foresight Solar Fund has confirmed that it will sell its Australia portfolio, consisting of 170MW of operational solar PV and 122MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).
A production plant from US thin-film manufacturer First Solar. Image: First Solar.

WTO establishes dispute panel over clean energy tax credits under US IRA

September 23, 2024
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has established a dispute panel to assess the compliance of IRA tax credits with WTO rules.

