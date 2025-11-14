Subscribe To Premium
Developer rPlus Energies acquires 900MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Idaho

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 14, 2025
Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 solar cluster in Spain

Developer rPlus Energies acquires 900MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Idaho

Canadian Solar sees solar slump and storage surge in steady Q3 2025 results

Australia’s New South Wales streamlines rooftop solar for 1,810 heritage-listed properties

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

Colorado votes to make Xcel Energy provide higher-quality data, introduce flexible tariffs

Global solar generation up 31% in first nine months of 2025

Create Energy advances US solar ‘one-stop-shop’ plan with Stäubli connector production deal

News

Corning holds the key to US-made wafer supply

The projects are scheduled to come online in 2027 and 2028, respectively. Image: rPlus Energies.

Renewables developer rPlus Energies has acquired two solar and storage projects with a total capacity of 900MW in Ada County, Idaho. 

Blacks Creek Energy Centre, acquired from Qcells, a subsidiary of Korean solar PV module manufacturer Hanwha Solutions, consists of 400MW of solar capacity plus a planned 200MW battery energy storage phase.  

Meanwhile, Bluebird Solar, purchased from San Franciso-based utility-scale renewable energy and storage developer Mission Clean Energy, includes 200MW of solar and 100MW of storage. The projects are scheduled to come online in 2027 and 2028, respectively. 

Emphasising the strategic significance of Idaho as an emerging energy hub in the western US, rPlus Energies CEO Luigi Resta said the company views the state as a key frontier for future growth. He noted that the projects will support the region’s next phase of development and ensuring access to reliable, homegrown energy. 

The projects expand rPlus Energies’ footprint in Ada County, where it already operates a downtown Boise office and has developed the Pleasant Valley Solar 1 project and is completing construction work at the 125MW Pleasant Valley Solar 2 facility. Combined, the four projects represent more than US$1.4 billion in planned investment and over 1.2GW of solar and storage capacity in the region. 

Recently, the Salt Lake City-headquartered company secured US$100 million in tax equity financing for the Pleasant Valley Solar 2 project, at which construction began earlier this year and is led by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Sundt Construction.

acquisition, idaho, Mission Clean Energy, pv modules, pv power plants, Qcells, rplus energies, solar plus storage, solar pv, us

