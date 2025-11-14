Developer rPlus Energies acquires 900MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Idaho

Meanwhile, Bluebird Solar, purchased from San Franciso-based utility-scale renewable energy and storage developer Mission Clean Energy, includes 200MW of solar and 100MW of storage. The projects are scheduled to come online in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Emphasising the strategic significance of Idaho as an emerging energy hub in the western US, rPlus Energies CEO Luigi Resta said the company views the state as a key frontier for future growth. He noted that the projects will support the region’s next phase of development and ensuring access to reliable, homegrown energy.

The projects expand rPlus Energies’ footprint in Ada County, where it already operates a downtown Boise office and has developed the Pleasant Valley Solar 1 project and is completing construction work at the 125MW Pleasant Valley Solar 2 facility. Combined, the four projects represent more than US$1.4 billion in planned investment and over 1.2GW of solar and storage capacity in the region.

Recently, the Salt Lake City-headquartered company secured US$100 million in tax equity financing for the Pleasant Valley Solar 2 project, at which construction began earlier this year and is led by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Sundt Construction.