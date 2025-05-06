Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

Do solar farms boost biodiversity?

By Tom Kenning
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Europe

Latest

Renewables handed boost as Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party wins 2025 Australian federal election

News

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

News

Midsummer receives turnkey 15MW thin-film solar cells machinery order

News

Floating PV needs policy and incentives to realise considerable potential

News

Growing complexity and more hybrid projects: mitigating risk in solar offtake agreements

News

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

News

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

News

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

News

Australia: Queensland dominates best-performing utility-scale solar PV assets in April 2025

News

Do solar farms boost biodiversity?

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An agriPV project.
A growing body of evidence shows PV can have positive ecological impacts. Image: J Everatt Wychwood Biodiversity, NextEnergy Emberton 2024.

The associated biodiversity benefits of a solar farm can help garner local support. In the second of this week’s PV Tech Premium pieces, Tom Kenning looks at the emerging scientific understanding of PV’s ecological impacts.

Understanding the effects on land and biodiversity caused by land-based renewables is far from straightforward. The outcomes range significantly depending on the specifics of any given piece of land, its original level of biodiversity and how it was used prior to the PV system being installed.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

While some argue that solar farms harm agricultural land, others claim they improve soil health. Indeed, the conversation around solar farms often lacks reliable data, leading to conflicting narratives. Scientists such as Alona Armstrong, professor in energy and environmental sciences at Lancaster University in the UK and director of the university’s Energy Lancaster research group, are working to provide solid data on the environmental trade-offs.

Armstrong’s team has digitised nearly all UK solar farms to quantify how much land they take up, how they are distributed throughout the country and the changes in land take through time. They also quantify how much land would be required for various projected PV targets, although the land area depends on the proportions assumed to be deployed as solar farms, on buildings and water bodies. The team is also assessing impacts from soil to pollinators, and how site management may alter the consequences.

Science over opinion

“There are a lot of voices on the land areas converted to solar farms and the impacts on nature, and not all of it is right or applies to every location given the importance of the local context. A scientific evidence base is critical to inform outcomes and reduce controversy,” says Armstrong, while highlighting that there will be trade-offs.

One key biodiversity consideration is how the land was used before solar panels were installed. Many voices malign the loss of agricultural land to solar energy, but agriculture itself can be a major cause of biodiversity and habitat loss.

For example, compared to conventional farmland, solar farms have been found to increase both the diversity and abundance of some plants, invertebrates and birds, as shown in a pioneering study carried out by Clarkson & Woods and Wychwood Biodiversity in 2016.

In contrast, if land was already managed for biodiversity, then solar developments might disrupt an existing ecosystem.

Nonetheless, properly managed solar farms can foster wildlife, offering shelter and food sources especially when cultivated into a well-functioning meadow with a species-rich mix of plants.

“We need land for food production, but intensive agriculture is associated with biodiversity loss,” Armstrong adds. “Converting intensively managed agricultural land into a solar farm and actively managing it for biodiversity can have net positive outcomes for biodiversity but it will reduce food production. There is no easy answer – we need food, we need low carbon energy, we need space for nature. As we move towards net zero, there will be trade-offs, so decisions need to be based on scientific evidence.”

The ecologist’s view

“You want to tailor management to suit the local context and desired outcomes, be that pollinators, birds, or soil carbon sequestration,” advises Hannah Montag, associate director of Clarkson & Woods.

However, data is still needed on how flowers behave under the shade of solar panels, though Guy Parker, director of Wychwood Biodiversity, notes that there is less flowering under the arrays because of the darker conditions. On the other hand, Californian researchers are looking into how sheltering under solar panels can be used to mitigate heat stress on cattle.

Measures such as planting wildflowers, maintaining hedgerows and allowing controlled grazing can enhance biodiversity and add to the multi-functionality of a plot in a land-constrained country. Indeed, solar farms can increase local pollinator populations or boost pollination of nearby crops. Wildflower meadows – a valuable habitat in their own right – can also support bumblebee foraging and nesting.

Moreover, it doesn’t necessarily need to cost more to manage well for biodiversity.

“There are some easy wins, like hedges,” says Parker. “It’s better for biodiversity if you cut them every two to three years instead of annually, and it’s also cheaper.”

However, results take time, warns Armstrong, adding: “Soils are really slow to respond, and the oldest UK solar farms are roughly 10-12 years old. So, if you’re looking for a change in soil carbon, it’s unlikely you’ll see it yet.”

Nor is it all good news. Bats, for example, may find foraging for insects more difficult in solar farm locations and a PV system’s effect on the soil’s capacity to store carbon is still unknown. However, Montag suggests that in the future, the design and management of solar arrays could be adapted to minimise detrimental and enhance desirable outcomes.

Armstrong’s team have also considered how appropriate public policies that link net zero targets with nature recovery could steer solar farm management towards enhancing biodiversity. As regulations evolve and the industry matures, she hopes that every solar farm will be located, built and managed in a way that embeds biodiversity benefits.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
agriPV, asset management, biodiversity, europe, operations and maintenance, research

Read Next

Presentation at Intersolar Europe 2025.

Growing complexity and more hybrid projects: mitigating risk in solar offtake agreements

May 6, 2025
The rapidly changing nature of the world’s energy mix has necessitated similarly rapid changes in the solar PPA space.
GettyImages-598156726_750_413

Global solar installations set for slow 2025 as Europe falters and US hits ‘inflexion point’

May 6, 2025
The global solar market will continue to slow in 2025 after 2024 saw the total capacity growth rate decrease by over 50%, according to a report from SolarPower Europe (SPE).
Prices of n-type modules in Europe increased in April - sun.store

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

May 6, 2025
Continued supply strain has sent module prices on an upward trend in Europe during the month of April, according to the latest pv.index report from solar trading platform sun.store.
Prescinto makes the case for artificial intelligenceenabled monitoring of solar assts. Pictured here is the Andasol 150MW power plant in Andalusia, Spain. Image: Wikicommons, Kallerna.

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

May 6, 2025
While other technologies exist, c-Si solar PV technology is the leading candidate for large-scale energy production, writes Radovan Kopecek.
A bird on a solar panel.
Premium

The solar backlash and how developers are responding

May 5, 2025
Tom Kenning investigates the scale of local opposition to solar projects and the measures developers are employing to win back support.
PV Tech Power 42 is now available

PV Tech Power 42 out now: winning back local support, module underperformance and predicting inverter reliability

May 2, 2025
The Q2 2025 edition (Volume 42) of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sunraycer, Meta sign 310MW solar PV EAPA in Texas

News

Cypress Creek Renewables closes US$150 million financing for 104MW Washington solar project

News

Tight supply sends European module prices upwards in April, says sun.store

News

Solar’s ascendancy: how crystalline silicon will dominate global energy by 2050

News

The solar backlash and how developers are responding

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

Western Australia’s Mid West ‘well-placed’ for green hydrogen production and export

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.