Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

DOE launches roadmap to improve US grid connections to 2030

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Grids
Americas

Latest

DOE launches roadmap to improve US grid connections to 2030

News

Solar wafers to be included in US domestic content bonus

News

Qcells issues patent infringement notices over solar cell manufacturing technology

News

Opportunities for storage and flexibility in Eastern Europe’s grids

Features, Interviews

Masdar enters the Philippines eyeing 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2030

News

Energy Corporation of New South Wales ups Central-West Orana REZ capacity to 7.7GW

News

Leeward, Google sign 724MW solar PV PPA in Oklahoma

News

US Department of Agriculture to invest US$6 billion in clean energy across rural US

News

SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

News

Africa’s PV capacity nears 20GW as energy storage ‘booms’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Power lines in the US.
The DOE’s Distributed Energy Resource Interconnection Roadmap aims to improve grid connections for distributed clean energy resources in the US Power grid. Image: C-Crete Technologies.

Improving access to data, shortening interconnection processes and promoting economic efficiency in grid management are some of the key priorities for the US grid, outlined this week by the Department of Energy (DOE).

The DOE has published its ‘Distributed Energy Resource Interconnection Roadmap’, a plan to improve grid connections for distributed clean energy resources in the US, over the next five years. Work on the report first began in 2022, under the DOE’s Interconnection Innovation e-Xchange (i2X), and makes a number of recommendations, and sets a number of targets, for improving the resiliency of the US grid.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

These recommendations are organised across four goals: increasing data access, transparency and security; improving interconnection processes and timelines; promoting economic efficiency; and maintaining a “reliable, resilient and secure” grid. The report’s targets cover a number of metrics relating to these goals, including a target to make state-level interconnection queue data publicly available across all 50 US states, plus Washington D.C. and US territories.

The call for a more comprehensive use of data in the US energy sector echoes calls made by kWh Analytics’ Jason Kaminsky last year, who told PV Tech that “without data you’re really shooting in the dark”, in relation to the insurance sector in particular.

The DOE report’s other targets pertain to speeding up grid connections and ensuring that projects to receive grid connection approval ultimately secure a connection. For projects with a capacity of less than 50kW, the DOE is aiming to agree to a grid connection within one day of a request being made; this timeframe is increased to within 75 days for projects up to 5MW and up to 140 days for projects larger than 5MW.

For this smallest group of projects, the DOE is expecting to see a “completion rate” – that is the percentage of projects that enter the grid connection queue, which go on to secure a connection – of above 99%. This target drops off slightly to more than 90% for medium-sized projects and more than 85% for the largest projects.

These goals aim to tackle the much-discussed delays in connecting to US grids, with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimating that around 2.6TW of electricity generation and storage capacity was awaiting grid connections, of which over 1TW was solar. Earlier this week, the laboratory reported that four-fifths of new energy projects in the US had withdrawn their applications before coming online, which could indicate significant dissatisfaction with the current maintenance of the grid.

“As more people and businesses choose to buy solar energy, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles, they are facing significant delays and roadblocks connecting to the grid,” said Jeff Marootian, principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, “The solutions in this roadmap tackle interconnection challenges from all angles to help communities across the country connect these resources faster, while increasing the resilience and reliability of the grid.”

DOE to offer up to US$34.2 million in additional grid funding

Alongside the launch of the roadmap, the DOE has announced a number of financing projects. These include a US$16 million fund to support “stakeholder engagement and technical assistance” to help further solidify the US’ grid infrastructure, and the award of US$2.1 million to projects that seek to tackle grid challenges.

This latter support comes under the i2X Innovative Queue Management Solutions (iQMS) for Clean Energy Interconnection and Energization Partnership Intermediary Agreement programme, operated by the DOE and the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation.

The project was launched in August 2024, with a total funding pot of US$11.2 million, and 12 projects, across ten utilities, have been selected to receive funding to develop pilot programmes. The two projects to receive the most funding, at US$300,000 each, are National Grid USA in Massachusetts and New York state, and Puget Sound Energy in Washington state.

The DOE is also expecting to open two new financing awards in spring, both of which will see applications made for a pot of US$8 million each, and are organised under the i2X. The Distributed Energy Resources Interconnection Solutions Collaboratives (DERISC) project will provide funding for “local, state or regional” teams to develop solutions to meet the targets of the roadmap, while the Accelerating Transmission System Interconnection Strategies (ATSIS) will offer “specialised technical assistance” to transmission owners and providers to help assess the benefits of grid-enhancing technologies.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, data, department of energy, doe, finance, grids, i2X, us

Read Next

Image: NexWafe.

Solar wafers to be included in US domestic content bonus

January 17, 2025
The domestic content bonus could attract bipartisan political support and insulate the IRA ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration next week.
Elecnor power cables in Finland.
Premium

Opportunities for storage and flexibility in Eastern Europe’s grids

January 17, 2025
A lack of grid infrastructure is a key challenge in Eastern Europe, and was discussed at Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024.
Leeward's 100MW Rabbitbrush solar facility in California. Credit: Leeward Renewable Energy

Leeward, Google sign 724MW solar PV PPA in Oklahoma

January 16, 2025
The agreement will support the construction of six PV plants, with a combined capacity of 724MW, which will be sited to support Google’s data centre operations.
Image: Unsplash

US Department of Agriculture to invest US$6 billion in clean energy across rural US

January 16, 2025
These programmes are Empowering Rural America and Powering Affordable Clean Energy, with investments in rural communities across 30 US states.
A 250MW solar PV plant in California: Image: Brian Doll, SOLV Energy.

SOLV Energy acquires Sacramento Drilling Inc

January 16, 2025
Sacramento Drilling specialises in piling and foundation drilling for solar projects, which allows steel racking to be installed in the ground.
european energy

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

January 15, 2025
Europe will more than triple its renewable power capacity by 2050, but this rate will not be enough to meet climate goals.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

News

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

News

Leeward, Google sign 724MW solar PV PPA in Oklahoma

News

Aurora: Negative prices, grids and market saturation remain challenges for European renewable power

News

Masdar enters the Philippines eyeing 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2030

News

Lodestone connects New Zealand’s first solar PV plant to the grid

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.