Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

Renewable energy investment platform Nexwell Power has signed a round of power purchase agreements (PPAs) with “one of the largest” US tech companies for solar PV capacity to be built in Spain.
The deals will cover 109MWp of solar PV capacity in the Spanish autonomous community of Aragon. The plants are expected to be operational in 2027. It is likely that the sites will supply data centres.
It is the second set of PPAs Nexwell has signed in Spain with the unnamed US tech firm. The first round, signed in March, was for 149MWp of solar PV capacity from solar-plus-storage sites. By the time the projects under the new deal begin producing power, Nexwell said the previous round of projects will have begun delivering power to its customer.
Last week, Nexwell announced the acquisition of a 248MW PV portfolio across the Spanish autonomous communities of Aragon and Andalusia. The company did not clarify which of its Spanish projects are covered under these most recent PPAs.
Amazon is one of the US tech giants most present in the Spanish renewables sector. The company signed 870MW of solar PV and wind PPAs in March for sites across the country.