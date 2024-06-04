Subscribe To Premium
Domestic manufacturing ‘changes the whole supply chain,’ says Finlay Colville at UK Solar Summit

By Will Norman
solar power portal
“Apart from products going into the US and India, everywhere else will buy products from China,” said Finlay Colville on the first day of the UK Solar Summit. Image: Solar Power Portal.

Solar Media head of research Finlay Colville noted that a greater emphasis on domestic manufacturing “changes the whole supply chain,” on the first day of the UK Solar Summit, held today in London.

He began by outlining broad market trends that have shaped the current solar landscape. Chief among them is the “manufacturing downturn” unfolding in 2024 due to drastically low component and module prices, which Colville predicted last year. In a downturn – “driven by a lack of profitability in manufacturing” – manufacturers still need to supply the market, and so their priority becomes “cost, cost, cost,” he said.

Solar module costs are split between silicon and non-silicon across the supply chain. Colville says that the issue that caused the downturn was that in 2022-23, the industry expected non-silicon costs, those stemming from the ingot to module in the supply chain, to drop. They didn’t, and silicon costs from overwhelmingly Chinese polysilicon production had almost bottomed out already. This put huge pressure on the profit margins of module manufacturers and drove them to lower module prices however they could.

The second major factor is the emergence of trade disputes around the solar industry, particularly in the US and India, against China. The US’ imposition of a number of trade tariffs on Chinese PV imports, most recently the emerging antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs, may limit imports of solar cells from Chinese-owned companies operating in Southeast Asia to the US.

In response, the US solar sector is looking to expand its own manufacturing capacity, with the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition calling for a “strengthening” of an onshore supply chain earlier this year.

“How do you nurture domestic manufacturing?” asked Colville. “Either you just finance the whole sector, or you have to put barriers in to stop any product coming into the country at any cost. The US is choosing the second option … but it’s much more strategic in India.”

“Apart from products going into the US and India, everywhere else will buy products from China. The only other thing that’s driving traceability is corporate purchasing, where every company has an environmental, social and governance (ESG) department … and sets buying conditions.

“But they are nowhere near as detailed, as rigid, as comprehensive as what you get in countries where there are trade policies in place. It’s very superficial, it’s largely a box-ticking exercise.”

You can read the full coverage of the UK Solar Summit, including the full version of this story, on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

gcl new energy

China commissions 5GW solar project, world’s largest

June 4, 2024
China has commissioned the world’s largest solar project, a massive 5GW facility in the north-west of the Xinjiang region.
Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

June 3, 2024

US utility Alliant Energy has completed construction work at a 200MW solar PV plant in the state of Wisconsin.

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

June 3, 2024
US utility Alliant Energy has completed construction work at a 200MW solar PV plant in the state of Wisconsin.
ftc solar

FTC Solar launches autonomous hail stow programme

June 3, 2024
FTC Solar has launched its Automated Hail Stow Solution, an automated programme to stow PV modules ahead of hailstorms.
The Ocotillo Wells project has entered operations. Image: Qcells

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

June 3, 2024
Korean-owned solar manufacturer Qcells has commissioned a 50MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage project in California.
PV Price Watch 2
Premium

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

June 3, 2024
Polysilicon prices have stabilised but remain low, with average n-type prices dropping further, according to the latest industry data.
jinkosolar

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

June 3, 2024
JinkoSolar has developed a new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) perovskite tandem cell, with a power conversion efficiency of 33.24%.

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

News

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

News

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

News

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

News, Editors' Blog, Features

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

News

