Drone-based cleaning agent released for agrivoltaic systems

Portuguese PV cleaning specialist Chemitek Solar has launched a new solution for drone-based cleaning of agrivoltaic (agriPV) systems.
The company said its Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent had been designed to address the specific operational challenges of agrivoltaic systems, including organic soiling, agricultural residues, fine dust, limited accessibility and coexistence with crops.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
Chemitek Solar said the unique conditions at agriPV sites made conventional cleaning methods impractical and required solutions that enable effective cleaning while preserving agricultural activities.
The company said the cleaning agent was effective in removing organic soiling and agricultural residues from PV modules and was fully compatible with drone-based spraying systems.
It is also safe to use on crops and soil, requires reduced water consumption and has minimal operational impact on agricultural land, the company added.
Its safety to use on photovoltaic modules and in agricultural environments has been certified by independent laboratories, Chemitek Solar added.
“The use of drones for cleaning AgroPV systems represents a decisive step forward for this segment. Our goal is to deliver a chemical solution specifically adapted to this technology, combining efficiency, safety, and sustainability,” said César Martins, CEO of Chemitek Solar.
Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent joins a number of other products Chemitek Solar offers for agrivoltaics systems, covering biodegradable cleaning, water treatment and soiling mitigation solutions.
A formal launch of Drone AgroPV Cleanin Agent is scheduled for Intersolar Europe in Munich later this year.