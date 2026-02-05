Subscribe To Premium
Drone-based cleaning agent released for agrivoltaic systems

By Ben Willis
February 5, 2026
GSC: Africa adds record 4.5GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

Turkey, Saudi Arabia sign 5GW renewables development agreement, 2GW solar PV in phase one

What are the latest issues with TOPCon solar panels?

26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub secures AU$21 million ARENA boost for Pilbara green hydrogen push

Hybridise or die: Solar and storage valuations under pressure

Cost the key consideration in European supply chains as reliance on China remains

‘Different production profiles with one grid connection’: solutions to Europe’s grid capacity crunch

Agrivoltaic sites require non-conventional cleaning methods that are safe for crops and soil. Image: Chemitek Solar.

Portuguese PV cleaning specialist Chemitek Solar has launched a new solution for drone-based cleaning of agrivoltaic (agriPV) systems.

The company said its Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent had been designed to address the specific operational challenges of agrivoltaic systems, including organic soiling, agricultural residues, fine dust, limited accessibility and coexistence with crops.

Chemitek Solar said the unique conditions at agriPV sites made conventional cleaning methods impractical and required solutions that enable effective cleaning while preserving agricultural activities.

The company said the cleaning agent was effective in removing organic soiling and agricultural residues from PV modules and was fully compatible with drone-based spraying systems.

It is also safe to use on crops and soil, requires reduced water consumption and has minimal operational impact on agricultural land, the company added.

Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent joins a portfolio of products from Chemitek Solar designed specifically for agrivoltaic sites. Image: Chemitek Solar.

Its safety to use on photovoltaic modules and in agricultural environments has been certified by independent laboratories, Chemitek Solar added.

“The use of drones for cleaning AgroPV systems represents a decisive step forward for this segment. Our goal is to deliver a chemical solution specifically adapted to this technology, combining efficiency, safety, and sustainability,” said César Martins, CEO of Chemitek Solar.

Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent joins a number of other products Chemitek Solar offers for agrivoltaics systems, covering biodegradable cleaning, water treatment and soiling mitigation solutions.

A formal launch of Drone AgroPV Cleanin Agent is scheduled for Intersolar Europe in Munich later this year.

The 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in Western Australia has secured AU$21 million (US$14.71 million) in funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to advance large-scale hydrogen production capabilities that will support green iron manufacturing in the Pilbara region.
