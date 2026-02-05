Drone-based cleaning agent released for agrivoltaic systems

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Chemitek Solar said the unique conditions at agriPV sites made conventional cleaning methods impractical and required solutions that enable effective cleaning while preserving agricultural activities.

The company said the cleaning agent was effective in removing organic soiling and agricultural residues from PV modules and was fully compatible with drone-based spraying systems.

It is also safe to use on crops and soil, requires reduced water consumption and has minimal operational impact on agricultural land, the company added.

Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent joins a portfolio of products from Chemitek Solar designed specifically for agrivoltaic sites. Image: Chemitek Solar.

Its safety to use on photovoltaic modules and in agricultural environments has been certified by independent laboratories, Chemitek Solar added.

“The use of drones for cleaning AgroPV systems represents a decisive step forward for this segment. Our goal is to deliver a chemical solution specifically adapted to this technology, combining efficiency, safety, and sustainability,” said César Martins, CEO of Chemitek Solar.

Drone AgroPV Cleaning Agent joins a number of other products Chemitek Solar offers for agrivoltaics systems, covering biodegradable cleaning, water treatment and soiling mitigation solutions.

A formal launch of Drone AgroPV Cleanin Agent is scheduled for Intersolar Europe in Munich later this year.