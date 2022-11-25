Subscribe
Group Licence
News

DTEK poised to restart newly liberated Ukrainian PV plant despite damage

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

DTEK poised to restart newly liberated Ukrainian PV plant despite damage

News

JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project

News

‘It shows a maturity of the market’: Spain’s solar sector reacts to latest auction results

Editors' Blog, Features, News

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

News

Ib vogt breaks ground on 149MWp PV project in Spain, signs PPA with Google

News

Canadian investor commits US$805 million to 2GW NextEra US portfolio

News

Axpo targets 1.2GW of solar PV in Switzerland by 2030

News

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

News

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

News

The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Around 10% of the project was damaged during the Russian occupation, but DTEK says it will repair and resume operations as soon as possible. Image: DTEK.

Ukrainian energy company DTEK has said it is ready to restart operations at the 10MW Tryfonivska solar power plant in the liberated Kherson region.

The plant stopped working when the region was captured by Russian forces, but since the occupiers’ retreat earlier this month DTEK has said it is prepared to resume operations to support the local power system.

Reports say that approximately 10% of the 10MW plant has been damaged by Russian forces, but pending permission from military and law enforcement to re-enter the area, the company has said that it will repair and repower the project as soon as possible.

In 2019, prior to the invasion, DTEK was a joint developer of Ukraine’s largest PV plant, a 323MWp project.

DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said: “The company plans to promptly repair the SPP and, at the first opportunity, start producing electricity for the power system, which is important for Ukraine in the conditions of the energy crisis and winter.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
dtek, europe, kherson, pv power plants, repowering, solar pv, ukraine

Read Next

JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project

November 25, 2022
JinkoSolar, the global PV manufacturer, will supply approximately 522MW of its Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules to the Brazilian Santa Luzia utility PV project, one of the largest in the country.

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

November 24, 2022
France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group.

Canadian investor commits US$805 million to 2GW NextEra US portfolio

November 24, 2022
Canadian investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has signed an agreement to invest US$805 million in a convertible equity portfolio financing with NextEra Energy Partners to help it acquire a 2GW portfolio of solar, storage and wind assets across the US.

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

November 24, 2022
The North American subsidiary of utility Enel has launched a clean energy retail initiative in selected US states, beginning with Texas, to allow its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase renewable energy directly without entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA).

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

November 24, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) most recent net energy metering (NEM) proposal is too extreme and will discourage homeowners from adopting residential solar, according to Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of clean energy business group the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

November 23, 2022
Europe will benefit from a new research and innovation (R&I) project intended to advance the continent’s tandem solar PV cell manufacturing and production capabilities, focusing on tandem silicon-perovskite cells.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

News

The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 6, 2023
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022