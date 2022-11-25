DTEK poised to restart newly liberated Ukrainian PV plant despite damage

Around 10% of the project was damaged during the Russian occupation, but DTEK says it will repair and resume operations as soon as possible. Image: DTEK.

Ukrainian energy company DTEK has said it is ready to restart operations at the 10MW Tryfonivska solar power plant in the liberated Kherson region.

The plant stopped working when the region was captured by Russian forces, but since the occupiers’ retreat earlier this month DTEK has said it is prepared to resume operations to support the local power system.

Reports say that approximately 10% of the 10MW plant has been damaged by Russian forces, but pending permission from military and law enforcement to re-enter the area, the company has said that it will repair and repower the project as soon as possible.

In 2019, prior to the invasion, DTEK was a joint developer of Ukraine’s largest PV plant, a 323MWp project.

DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said: “The company plans to promptly repair the SPP and, at the first opportunity, start producing electricity for the power system, which is important for Ukraine in the conditions of the energy crisis and winter.”