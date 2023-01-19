Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions acquires solar power plant in Colorado

After the acquisition, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has three solar projects in Colorado. Image: Juwi

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has acquired a new solar power plant in Colorado, which will provide 175MW of electricity to a separate uility’s customers in the state.

Containing more than 414,000 solar panels, Pike Solar, located in El Paso County and acquired from solar power developer Juwi, is being constructed to serve customers of Colorado Springs Utilities. It is expected to begin operation in late 2023.

Under the 17-year agreement, Colorado Springs Utilities will purchase the electricity that Pike Solar generates. Meanwhile, Juwi is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project, while the solar modules are being procured by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions.

Both Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions and Juwi will each have operation and maintenance responsibilities.

President of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions Chris Fallon said: “This project will support the renewable energy goals of Colorado Springs Utilities and allow them to reduce energy costs while providing diverse and cleaner energy solutions for their customers.”

With the latest addition, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has three solar projects in Colorado, totalling 248MW.

“The realisation of the Pike Solar project marks another milestone in our company’s history. Pike Solar is our company’s largest single project worldwide. We are pleased to work with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, Colorado Springs Utilities Board and El Paso County’s local officials to add additional clean and cost-effective generation in Colorado, our home base in the US,” says Juwi’s group COO Stephan Hansen.