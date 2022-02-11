Solar Media
News

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

News

Solariant Capital, Daiwa unit partner to develop US solar and storage pipeline

News

Silicon Ranch selects Black & Veatch to build 125MW project in Georgia

News

Scatec to build 532MW solar project in Brazil, brings regional pipeline to 2GW+

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Indian hydropower company looking to deploy 10GW of solar over next 5 years in deal worth US$6.7bn

News

Tata Power plans to leverage expanded PLI scheme for PV manufacturing ramp-up

News

TotalEnergies acquiring SunPower’s C&I unit for US$250m

News
 Duke said it was on track to own or purchase 16GW of renewable energy capacity by 2025. Image: Duke Energy.

US utility Duke Energy has committed to exiting coal by 2035 in what it said was “the largest planned coal fleet retirement in the industry” as it also released its financial results for Q4 2021 that outline a US$63 billion five-year capex plan.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered company, which also pledged to generate less than 5% of its energy from coal by 2030, has also expanded its net zero goals to include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions.

Scope 2 emissions include indirect emissions from power the company purchases from others to use in its facilities, while Scope 3 covers indirect emissions that arise from others in the company’s value chain.

This means that, in its electricity business, the company’s net-zero goal will include greenhouse gas emissions from the power it purchases for resale, from the procurement of fossil fuels used for generation and from the electricity purchased for its own use.

For Duke Energy’s natural gas business, the new goals mean adding a new net-zero by 2050 goal that includes upstream methane and carbon emissions related to purchased gas and downstream carbon emissions from customers’ consumption.

Already, the company has reduced Scope 1 carbon emissions from electricity generation – direct emissions from the company – by 44% from 2005 levels and has retired 56 coal units totalling 7.5GW of capacity since 2010.

In reference to its new targets, Duke Energy chief sustainability officer Katherine Neebe said: “Policy changes and technological innovation are expected to play a key role in meeting these enhanced goals.”

The announcement was made on 9 February and the next day, Duke Energy released its Q4 and year-end 2021 financial results that outlined a US$63 billion five-year capex plan for grid upgrades and to fund its energy transition through infrastructure upgrades. US$52 billion (over 80%) of this will go towards funding fleet transition and grid modernisation.

Results also showed a 2021 reported EPS of US$4.94 and adjusted EPS of US$5.24, closing year above the midpoint of an updated guidance range. It has established 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of US$5.30 to US$5.60, and extended long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2026, based on the 2021 midpoint of US$5.15.

Meanwhile, the company also is investing in expanded battery energy storage systems (BESS) and is exploring zero-emissions generation technologies, such as green hydrogen and nuclear.

battery energy storage systems bess, bess, coal exit, duke energy, earnings per share, financial results, grid modernisation, us, us solar

Solariant Capital, Daiwa unit partner to develop US solar and storage pipeline

February 11, 2022
Renewables developer Solariant Capital and energy investor Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure (DEI) are collaborating to develop a portfolio of US solar and energy storage projects.

Silicon Ranch selects Black & Veatch to build 125MW project in Georgia

February 11, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch Corporation has selected engineering and consultancy firm Black & Veatch to build a 125MW solar project in Lee County, southwestern Georgia.

Tata Power plans to leverage expanded PLI scheme for PV manufacturing ramp-up

February 10, 2022
Indian utility Tata Power will aim to take advantage of policy support from India’s government as it sets up new cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country.

TotalEnergies acquiring SunPower’s C&I unit for US$250m

February 10, 2022
French energy major TotalEnergies is acquiring US solar installer SunPower’s Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS) business for US$250 million.

AES enlists Fluence IQ bidding software to optimise 1.1GW of solar and storage assets in the US

February 9, 2022
AES Corporation has contracted its subsidiary Fluence to onboard 1.1GW of solar and storage assets to its energy trading and bidding platform as it looks to optimise its US operations.   

US community solar sector boosted by policy support from states

February 9, 2022
Community solar deployment in the US is set to be boosted by support programmes and clean energy commitments from state governments, according to Wood Mackenzie, which has increased its install projections in spite of interconnection challenges facing the segment.

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

Auxin Solar calls for US investigation into tariff circumvention by Southeast Asia-based companies

News

European energy crisis causing ‘fundamental changes’ to PPA market, longevity of 10-year contracts in question

News

US community solar sector boosted by policy support from states

News

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
