News

Duke Energy’s IRP ‘ignores the synergistic benefits between solar and storage’, says E3

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Duke Energy’s IRP ‘ignores the synergistic benefits between solar and storage’, says E3

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP completes Pennsylvania PV plant, NextEnergy Capital buys third Portugal project

News

Suntech’s Ultra X PV module series comes in 580-600W range with large-area 210mm mono-wafers

Product Reviews

‘Incredible demand’ for generators and residential storage offsets Generac’s C&I sales dip

News

Global Solar Council calls for ‘sense of urgency’ in 2021 to accelerate energy transition

News

Azure Power reaches 2GW of operational solar despite module supply issues

News

Generac to launch new manufacturing, distribution facility to respond to demand

News

Key role for solar in Spain’s green hydrogen ambitions

News

Shell commits billions to renewables in net zero strategy

News

Enphase targeting microinverter manufacturing capacity of up to 20 million units in 2021

News
Image: Duke Energy.

US utility Duke Energy should refile its 2020 integrated resource plan (IRP) to effectively allow for the diversity benefits of solar and storage to be captured, it has been argued by energy consulting firm E3.

A new report from the consultancy said that Duke’s capacity expansion methodology considers solar and storage independently, at different steps of the process, ignoring the synergistic benefits that exist between the two, meaning the IRP “likely fails to identify a least-cost solution for its ratepayers”.

E3 said IRP portfolio optimisation should be carried out in a single step, in which all components of the capacity expansion are optimised at the same time, as opposed to sequentially. This is so that the interactive effects of renewable and storage resources can be captured when they are evaluated simultaneously.

Duke’s sequential approach that analyses firm retirements, renewable additions and storage additions in isolation from one another “fails to capture” key benefits that the model can only recognise when these resources are evaluated jointly, according to E3, meaning the approach “artificially reduces the amount of solar and storage built on the system as the model is unable to accurately account for the synergistic effects”.

Meanwhile, evaluating the benefits of solar and storage at separate points in the capacity expansion process could lead to other technologies being chosen at a higher cost, the report claimed.

Details of the IRP were announced last September, revealing six paths for the utility’s power generation portfolio up to 2035. The models put solar capacity anywhere between 8,650MW and 16,400MW, while the energy storage fleet is expected to reach between 1GW and 7.4GW depending on the renewables adoption rate.

The E3 report recommends that Duke re-run the capacity expansion component of its IRP using a single-step optimisation methodology that co-optimises all resources and policy constraints simultaneously. “This is the only way to ensure that the synergistic properties of solar and storage be represented, and a true least-cost solution can be found,” the report reads.

Over the next five years, Duke’s capital plan foresees the utility spending US$59 billion, of which 70% will be focused on investments in clean energy and the grid infrastructure that supports it. Speaking in a conference call with investors last week, CEO Lynn Good said the capital plan places the firm “at the forefront of clean energy at scale”.

Duke is aiming to cut carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero status by 2050.

duke energy, duke energy carolinas, duke energy progress, energy storage, irp, us, us utility, utility

Read Next

Enel Green Power launches agrophotovoltaics research projects in southern Europe

February 10, 2021
Enel Green Power has begun a new programme to explore how to successfully integrate arable and pastoral farming activities alongside large-scale solar PV projects.

Southern Power to co-locate 160MW of storage at Californian solar sites

February 5, 2021
US wholesale energy provider Southern Power is adding battery energy storage to two solar sites in California.

Total continues US utility-scale solar-storage push with 2.2GW pipeline acquisition

February 5, 2021
Global energy major Total has continued its flurry of utility-scale solar acquisitions, picking up a 2.2GW pipeline of assets in Texas.

US developer Borrego awarded biggest solar project to date from NYSERDA

February 4, 2021
US renewables developer Borrego has been awarded a contract to develop a 110MWac utility-scale solar project in New York state.

US ROUND-UP: Shoals IPO raises billions; Sunnova claims industry-first solar financing package

February 4, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, as Shoals Technologies’ upsized IPO raises north of US$2 billion and Sunnova claims an industry first financing offer.

Endesa plans green hydrogen projects powered by 2GW of renewables in Spain

February 2, 2021
Spanish utility Endesa is planning to develop 23 green hydrogen projects in Spain that will be powered by almost 2GW of solar and wind capacity.

