News

Dutch installer Zonneplan launches maiden smart grid system that tracks prices in real time

By Sean Rai-Roche
Off-Grid, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Dutch installer Zonneplan launches maiden smart grid system that tracks prices in real time

News

Macquarie to buy majority stake in French solar platform Apex Energies

News

Competitive tenders and razor-thin margins: medium-term expectations for PV in MENA

Featured Articles, Features

JA Solar to build 5GW module facility, 2GW hybrid renewables project in Liaoning

News

Intersect Power secures US$2.6bn financing for 2.2GW of PV, 1.4GWh of energy storage

News

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

News

Michigan utility set to add 375MW of solar across three projects as part of renewables strategy

News

Maxeon turns to air, rail freight as shipping ‘logjam’ contributes to Q3 shipments miss

News

NextEnergy Capital reportedly looking to sell Italian solar assets

News

8minute Solar hires new CFO, tasks him with capitalising on the green transition

News
Zonneplan will allow customers to trade energy through a P2P systems. Image: CoCreatr

Dutch solar installer Zonneplan has launched its first ‘smart grid’ system called that will offer customers energy based on real-time prices.

Launched this week (15 November), Slimme energie (Smart Energy) is a virtual power plant (VPP) and peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading system that aims to completely digitise the generation, purchase, sale and storage of electricity.

Zonneplan has been developing Smart Energy for over two years and received permission from the Dutch consumer watchdog to supply energy more than a year ago.

Through an app and via use of a smart meter plug-in dubbed Zonneplan Connect, customers can see what the electricity price and the percentage of renewable generated electricity on the grid every hour.

“We provide insight into the hourly prices for electricity, show what percentage of the electricity on the grid during that hour actually comes from the sun and the wind and we also provide insight into the customer’s energy consumption,” said Zonneplan CEO Paul van der Klooster.

Zonneplan is currently developing a home charging station and has plans for a home battery storage system. “Our technology will soon control these devices automatically and wirelessly. People with a Zonneplan Connect will soon form the largest connected smart grid in the Netherlands. Everyone can then buy, sell, generate and store their own electricity,” said Van der Klooster.

Read Next

SunPower launches VPP in three US states as it seeks to strengthen residential solar offering

November 17, 2021
US solar installer SunPower has launched its ConnectedSolutions virtual power plant (VPP), enabling SunVault battery energy storage system (BESS) customers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut to earn “hundreds of dollars a year” for allowing utility access to their stored energy during peak demand

US must deploy 103GW of distributed solar by 2030 to hit climate targets, says report

October 8, 2021
The US needs to deploy a minimum of 103GW of distributed solar and 137GW of distributed energy storage by 2030 to achieve President Biden’s climate goals at the lowest cost, according to a new report by Local Solar for All.
PV Tech Premium

SunPower eyes lower supply chain costs, new products following Blue Raven deal

October 8, 2021
SunPower’s move to double down on its residential business forms part of a strategy that will see the company aim to lower supply chain costs, expand its geographical footprint and add to its product portfolio.

Renewables could meet all electricity demand in Australia at certain times of day by 2025

August 31, 2021
Accelerating deployment of utility-scale solar and wind means much of Australia could have sufficient renewables generation to meet 100% of consumer demand at certain times of the day by 2025, the Australian Energy Market Operator has said.

Swell Energy readies solar-plus-storage VPP offer for SCE customers ahead of wildfire season

May 11, 2021
Solar-plus-storage is on offer from Swell Energy to Southern California Edison (SCE) customers enrolling in its two virtual power plant (VPP) programs, which are set to boost local resilience.

Victoria lawmakers launch solar aggregation pilot

April 26, 2021
Lawmakers in Victoria, Australia, have unveiled a new solar aggregation pilot scheme, and have called for energy companies to become partners in the programme.

