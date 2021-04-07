Solar Media
News

Dutch utility Eneco to double solar and wind capacity to 2.5GW in five years

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Dutch utility Eneco to double solar and wind capacity to 2.5GW in five years

News

Facebook signs maiden floating solar deal

News

Spanish renewables developer Ecoener plans IPO

News

SunPower changes mind in allowing Maxeon Solar to sell direct to US market

News

Phanes Group to develop 200MWac solar project in Uzbekistan

News

J-Power subsidiary to turn Virginia coal plant into solar-plus-storage facility

News

REC Silicon terminates silicon ingot and wafer partnership with US-based Violet Power

News

Solar glass manufacturers expecting slide in prices after record-breaking 2020

News

Solar glass provider profits topped US$1.25 billion in 2020, but sudden price falls loom

Editors' Blog, Features

EBRD finances 12.9MW floating solar project in Albania

News
Image: Eneco.

Dutch energy firm Eneco is aiming to ramp up its solar energy portfolio in both the Netherlands and Belgium as part of an updated strategy aimed at accelerating the energy transition.

After adding 202MW of renewables in 2020, the company is looking to double its solar and wind capacity to 2.5GW in the next five years.

The announcement comes a year after Mitsubishi Corporation and Chubu Electric Power completed their €4.1 billion (US$4.5 billion) acquisition of Eneco. The utility said collaboration between its new shareholders has been valuable in drawing up the strategy.

Eneco’s recent solar developments have seen it partner with online retailer Bol.com, installing 13,000 panels at a distribution centre in the Netherlands, while a new deal with Coca-Cola in the country will see the utility provide power from the de Wildert solar farm to the drinks firm as of next year.

Publishing its 2020 financial results, Eneco revealed that its electricity sales were down, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in empty offices and less travel by train. “Therefore we had to sell back energy volumes at lower market prices,” the company said. Revenue was down 4.2% year-on-year to €4.15 billion (US$4.93 billion).

Although electricity revenue fell in Belgium and the Netherlands, this was offset by new customers in Germany following the company’s acquisition of E.ON Heizstrom.

Against a background of ongoing changes in the role of European and national authorities, legislation and regulations, Eneco said it will not issue a results forecast for this year.

belgium, covid-19, eneco, eneco group, mitsubishi, netherlands, utility

