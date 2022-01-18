Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

Editors' Blog, Features

Huayu New Energy launches ‘world’s thinnest’ microinverters

News

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

News

Powertis, Aquila Capital to co-develop 421MW of solar PV and 90MW of energy storage in Italy

News

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

News

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Virginia is home to the 75MW Spotsylvania solar project (pictured) and is one of a number of US markets EEW is targeting. Image: Nextracker/sPower.

Solar project developer Eco Energy World (EEW) is aiming to “aggressively” grow its US PV pipeline after formally entering the market last week and intends to replicate the cheaper engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs it sees in Europe in the country.

Last week EEW revealed it had entered the US solar market, establishing an office in New York City and hiring Kaveh Ertefai into the role of president of EEW’s US division. Ertefai has been tasked with spearheading EEW’s utility-scale solar activities in the US as it looks to build on a pipeline that currently stands at 1GW, taking it to around 3-4GW.

Having developed around 1.3GW of utility-scale solar in markets such as Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Africa, EEW said it would now be aiming to capitalise on US President Joe Biden’s climate agenda.

Speaking to PV Tech Premium, Svante Kumlin, chief executive at EEW, revealed that the developer was targeting opportunities in a handful of US states, from the big three of California, Texas and Florida to up-and-coming markets such as New York, Virginia and Arizona.

New Mexico, Colorado and Georgia are also firmly in EEW’s crosshairs, with Kumlin adding that the firm has “done its homework” on what markets it sees value in and will be “quite aggressive” in expanding its portfolio.

EEW will also be targeting projects of a larger scale than it is used to – with the exception of its activities in Australia – and grow its pipeline of projects both organically and through acquisitions.

In truth, the establishment of a US office sees EEW cement its position in a market it has been involved in “up and down”, as Kumlin explained it, since 2018.

“We’ve very much believed in the US market, especially since the entrance of the Biden administration, and it looks very favourable going forward… it has much bigger potential than, for example, Europe in terms of growth,” Kumlin said.

The US market has changed in the space of the last four years, Kumlin said, with bigger developers capturing greater shares of the market at the expense of smaller companies. “It’s hard for [smaller developers] to take all the risks involved, and also the capital required… because we’re not talking about small projects anymore,” Kumlin added.  

One area of the US market EEW will not have to directly navigate is the increasingly complex nature of module procurement in the country, which has been shaped in the last year by the Biden administration’s efforts to act on allegations of forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region. Those efforts have seen module shipments seized at the border and a handful of manufacturers limit their activities, at least for the time being.

EEW develops projects up until they are shovel-ready before selling them on, so it has limited exposure to component purchasing compared to how a developer-EPC might, but that is not to say the company has been entirely shielded from policy initiatives or other instability upstream.

“It’s a part of the Capex of the system that we are selling in the future, so we have to take into consideration and there are some negative effects,” Kumlin said, adding however his expectation that stability in polysilicon pricing and increasing local module production in the US will ease cost constraints on the components side.

EEW is targeting cost savings elsewhere, too. “We think the EPC construction costs are a little bit too expensive as well in the US… we will be working very hard on maximising that to get it to the levels we have in Europe,” Kumlin said.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
california, eco energy world, epc, finance, florida, georgia, joe biden, m&a, policy, texas, us, US market, utility-scale solar, virginia

Read Next

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

January 18, 2022
Corporate funding in the global solar sector reached a ten-year high in 2021 as the industry recovered from a COVID-affected 2020, new research from Mercom Capital Group reveals.

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

January 16, 2022
The US Government has appealed against the reinstatement of an exemption from Section 201 tariffs for bifacial modules.

US DOE launches US$20bn grid initiative to upgrade country’s transmission infrastructure

January 14, 2022
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has launched a “Building a Better Grid” initiative to catalyse the development of “new and upgraded high-capacity electric transmission lines” across the US under President Joe Biden’s US$1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
PV Tech Premium

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

January 14, 2022
Raising more than US$1 billion in equity capital in the past year, US independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch is looking to expand its model of developing, owning and operating large-scale PV plants while maintaining a strategy of co-locating projects with regenerative agriculture.

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast in half following O&M contract issue

January 14, 2022
SMA Solar has cut its earnings forecast for the year by more than half pending a contract issue affecting its operations and maintenance business.  

Invenergy launches community solar-focused JV, targeting 3GW of renewables capacity by 2030

January 13, 2022
Solar developer Invenergy has partnered with US-based investment platform Lafayette Square to form a joint venture (JV) that will develop and operate PV plants primarily serving low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities and areas disproportionately affected by the clean energy transition.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021