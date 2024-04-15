Subscribe To Premium
Econergy begins commercial operations at 92MW solar project in Romania

By Simon Yuen
Econergy begins commercial operations at 92MW solar project in Romania

Brazil: Soltec sells 400MW site, Recurrent Energy finances 152MW PV project

National, nodal or zonal: potential of different pricing structures in the world's energy markets

PNE sells 240MW solar project in South Africa to NOA Group

EU adopts rules requiring solar installations and zero emissions in buildings

Solar manufacturing to shift focus on sustainability is essential, says NexWafe CEO

India adds 15GW of new solar capacity in twelve months to March 2024

US Department of Interior continues renewables expansion on public land

Carbon reduction in solar panel production

Grid concerns and domestic manufacturing top of Dutch solar industry agenda

Econergy PV plant in Romania
Econergy’s installed solar capacity in Romania reached 247MW after commissioning the Parau project. Image: Econergy

Israel-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) Econergy has begun commercial operations at a 92MW solar PV project in Romania.

Located in Parau, the project is co-owned by Econergy and French renewable energy investment fund RGreen. Econergy provided engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) management services during the construction process of the solar PV plant, while it will continue to provide asset management services for the next ten years as it operates.

Econergy’s installed solar capacity in Romania reached 247MW after commissioning the Parau project. In November 2023, the company started the commercial operation of the 155MW Ratesti solar project, which is equally owned by Econergy and fellow Israeli solar company Nofar Energy, with a project construction cost of €102 million (US$111.74 million).

Eyal Podhorzer, co-founder and CEO of Econergy, said the company plans to connect almost 500MW of solar capacity in Romania by the end of the year.

In early 2023, Econergy announced that it had finalised a €150 million (US$157.7 million) loan agreement with Phoenix Insurance to support its pipeline of solar PV projects in Romania and Poland. The loan – which was originally agreed between the two parties in February 2022 – will mostly be granted in the form of a convertible loan (around €110 million), with the other €40 million, as a fixed loan and with two thirds of it (€100 million) set aside for its Romania pipeline.

Econergy, independent power producer, pv power plants, RGreen Invest, romania

Grid concerns and domestic manufacturing top of Dutch solar industry agenda

Dominion Energy Virginia launches RFP for solar and BESS projects

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

India reimposes ALMM, eliminates exemption for open access and rooftop solar

Maxeon new TOPCon bifacial Performance 7 module targets distributed generation

