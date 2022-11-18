Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline

By Will Norman
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline

News

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

News

PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

News

Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US

News

More than 240 solar companies urge Commerce to reject AD/CVD case

News

First Solar selects Alabama for 3.5GWdc module manufacturing factory

News

Longroad breaks ground on 152MWdc Maine PV project featuring First Solar modules, Nextracker trackers

News

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

News

Solar developer Strata acquires Crossover Energy Partners

News

Carlyle launches European solar development platform

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An Econergy solar plant in Romania, image: Econergy

Renewables developer Econergy and French financier RGREEN INVEST have expanded their financial partnership with an additional €250 million (US$259 million) of project-specific investment.

RGREEN will provide €87.5 million (US$90 million) – at a pre-money valuation of €350 million (US$363 million) – to the British subsidiary of Econergy to strengthen the company’s pipeline of projects in the UK. Econergy will provide engineering, procurement and construction management, as well as asset management, services for its UK projects for a minimum of ten years.

In addition, RGREEN INVEST will provide €163 million (US$169 million) to finance the construction of Econergy’s solar and wind projects across Europe. This includes the two companies’ previous financial collaboration on projects in Romania.

“This latest agreement highlights the growing confidence of investors in Econergy’s business model and growth plans, which in 2022 has seen us launch the construction of utility-scale solar and storage projects in four different markets,” said Econergy CEO Eyal Podhorzer.

“With a pipeline of 224 projects and development capabilities that are significant, while there is volatility in the market, we are ready to make the leap to reach this next milestone that will benefit all company stakeholders.”

Econergy has a significant foothold in the UK and Europe already. In January of this year, PV Tech sister site Current± reported that the company had acquired a 50MW/100MWh battery storage system to kickstart its 800MW UK project pipeline.

Last year, Econergy acquired a 155MW solar PV plant in Romania and in February it received a €200 million (US$207 million) investment to develop its pipeline in the Eastern European country.

This is the fifth partnership between Econergy and RGREEN INVEST, and sees Econergy raising over €500 million (US$518 million) in the last year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
Econergy, europe, financing, project financing, RGreen Invest, uk

Read Next

Longroad breaks ground on 152MWdc Maine PV project featuring First Solar modules, Nextracker trackers

November 17, 2022
US renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has commenced construction on the 152MWdc Three Corners solar project in Maine. Upon completion, it is expected to be the largest solar PV project in the state.

Carlyle launches European solar development platform

November 16, 2022
Investment firm Carlyle has launched a new solar-focused renewable energy platform, Telis Energy, aimed at developing projects in key European markets.

French partners to create PV manufacturing ‘gigafactory’ focused on tandem perovskite-silicon modules

November 15, 2022
Alsace-based Voltec Solar and the Institut Photovoltaïque d’Île-de-France (IPVF) are partnering to create a solar panel gigafactory in France in efforts to boost French domestic PV manufacturing.

TÜV Rheinland introduces new BIPV certification

November 15, 2022
German technical services company TÜV Rheinland has introduced a new certification for building-integrated PV modules (BIPV), which it said is a globally unique testing standard.

Maxeon’s Q3 results boosted by distributed generation market in Europe

November 11, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies has improved its results from the previous quarter, with Q3 2022 revenue up, driven by the European distributed generation (DG) business.

DIF acquires majority stake in Swedish solar developer Alight, accelerates pipeline delivery

November 10, 2022
Swedish solar developer Alight Energy has received a US$150 million investment from DIF Capital Partners to accelerate the deployment of its near-term solar pipeline. The agreement sees the investor take a majority stake in Alight, coupled as it is with a secondary buyout of some existing shareholders.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US

News

PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

News

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

News

Solar developer Strata acquires Crossover Energy Partners

News

More than 240 solar companies urge Commerce to reject AD/CVD case

News

US and China are most attractive renewables markets, but world must decentralise grids – EY

News

Upcoming Events

Sungrow ESS: Technology to stabilise the grid

Upcoming Webinars
November 22, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
© Solar Media Limited 2022