Econous Green Energy to build 600MW solar PV plant in Romania

Romanian renewables developer Econous Green Energy has formed a partnership with Finnish renewable energy investor Korkia to build a 600MW solar PV plant in Romania.
The project is expected to be ready for construction in 2025 with a power generation capacity of 780GWh. Both companies did not unveil more details about the solar PV plant, including the location and investment.
According to Korkia, about 40% of Romania’s energy comes from carbon-based sources but they are increasingly being replaced by renewables. Moreover, Romania has favourable conditions for solar generation, including high levels of irradiation and land availability.
Romania has been increasing its solar generation capacity. Last August, PV Tech reported that Romania had released information concerning its upcoming first round of Contracts for Difference (CfD) tenders, seeking 1GW of solar PV.
PV Tech Premium also examined some emerging markets in Europe, including Romania, Greece and Poland. Konstantinos Zygouras, chairman of EPC contractor Sunel Group, expected Romania to follow in the footsteps of Greece with project developments starting to increase from 2024 onwards.
He said the infrastructure in Romania needs to be upgraded. But, in general, there is ability to connect to the grid, in addition to interconnecting with neighbouring countries. In the future, Romania can connect more projects to the grid.
|PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 12th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 26-27 March. The event will explore the solar manufacturing future in Europe, panel on several markets including Italy, Ireland and Czechia as well as permitting and planning bottlenecks among others. More information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.