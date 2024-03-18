Subscribe To Premium
Econous Green Energy to build 600MW solar PV plant in Romania

By Simon Yuen
About 40% of Romania’s energy comes from carbon-based sources, according to Korkia. Image: PJ Gal-Szabo via Unsplash.

Romanian renewables developer Econous Green Energy has formed a partnership with Finnish renewable energy investor Korkia to build a 600MW solar PV plant in Romania.

The project is expected to be ready for construction in 2025 with a power generation capacity of 780GWh. Both companies did not unveil more details about the solar PV plant, including the location and investment.

According to Korkia, about 40% of Romania’s energy comes from carbon-based sources but they are increasingly being replaced by renewables. Moreover, Romania has favourable conditions for solar generation, including high levels of irradiation and land availability.

Romania has been increasing its solar generation capacity. Last August, PV Tech reported that Romania had released information concerning its upcoming first round of Contracts for Difference (CfD) tenders, seeking 1GW of solar PV.

PV Tech Premium also examined some emerging markets in Europe, including Romania, Greece and Poland. Konstantinos Zygouras, chairman of EPC contractor Sunel Group, expected Romania to follow in the footsteps of Greece with project developments starting to increase from 2024 onwards.

He said the infrastructure in Romania needs to be upgraded. But, in general, there is ability to connect to the grid, in addition to interconnecting with neighbouring countries. In the future, Romania can connect more projects to the grid.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 12th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 26-27 March. The event will explore the solar manufacturing future in Europe, panel on several markets including Italy, Ireland and Czechia as well as permitting and planning bottlenecks among others. More information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

26 March 2024
Lisbon, Portugal
The Large Scale Solar Summit Europe returns for its 12th year in 2024. Always senior and packed with the industry's leading IPPs and developers, this will be the meeting place for decision-makers in the European solar industry.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
Econous Green Energy, finance, korkia, LSSEU, pv power plants, solar pv

