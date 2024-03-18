Econous Green Energy to build 600MW solar PV plant in Romania

According to Korkia, about 40% of Romania’s energy comes from carbon-based sources but they are increasingly being replaced by renewables. Moreover, Romania has favourable conditions for solar generation, including high levels of irradiation and land availability.

Romania has been increasing its solar generation capacity. Last August, PV Tech reported that Romania had released information concerning its upcoming first round of Contracts for Difference (CfD) tenders, seeking 1GW of solar PV.

PV Tech Premium also examined some emerging markets in Europe, including Romania, Greece and Poland. Konstantinos Zygouras, chairman of EPC contractor Sunel Group, expected Romania to follow in the footsteps of Greece with project developments starting to increase from 2024 onwards.

He said the infrastructure in Romania needs to be upgraded. But, in general, there is ability to connect to the grid, in addition to interconnecting with neighbouring countries. In the future, Romania can connect more projects to the grid.