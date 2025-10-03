EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

EDF signed the PPA with EPE in 2023. Milargo marked the first solar-plus-storage in New Mexico for EDF Renewables.

Situated on private land in the Santa Teresa area of Doña Ana County, New Mexico, the Milagro solar-plus-storage project is designed to store electricity generated during peak hours in a series of batteries.

The latter project, meanwhile, is teamed with a 290MW/940MWh storage facility and the agreements were closed through Enlight’s US subsidiary Clēnera Holdings.

The initial agreement with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank concerns the project’s 290MW solar component. It features a tax equity contribution at the commercial operation date (COD) and additional pay-go payments during the first ten years of operation.

The second agreement with M&T Bank and First Citizens Bank offers tax equity financing for the 940 MWh storage component at COD.

Together, the two partnerships account for about US$340 million in tax equity commitments at COD, with expectations to rise to nearly US$390 million when pay-go contributions are included.

