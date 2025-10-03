EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

Project update news from the US, where EDF Renewables has started work at its 150MW Milagro solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico, while Enlight Renewable Energy has completed two tax equity partnerships for its 290MW Roadrunner solar-plus-storage project in Arizona.
The former project is co-located with a 75MW/300MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Milagro will supply electricity to utility El Paso Electric (EPE) under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA).
EDF signed the PPA with EPE in 2023. Milargo marked the first solar-plus-storage in New Mexico for EDF Renewables.
Situated on private land in the Santa Teresa area of Doña Ana County, New Mexico, the Milagro solar-plus-storage project is designed to store electricity generated during peak hours in a series of batteries.
The latter project, meanwhile, is teamed with a 290MW/940MWh storage facility and the agreements were closed through Enlight’s US subsidiary Clēnera Holdings.
The initial agreement with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank concerns the project’s 290MW solar component. It features a tax equity contribution at the commercial operation date (COD) and additional pay-go payments during the first ten years of operation.
The second agreement with M&T Bank and First Citizens Bank offers tax equity financing for the 940 MWh storage component at COD.
Together, the two partnerships account for about US$340 million in tax equity commitments at COD, with expectations to rise to nearly US$390 million when pay-go contributions are included.
Read this story in full on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.
PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 12th edition of the Solar & Storage Finance USA event on 21-22 October 2025 in New York. Panellists will discuss the fate of US solar and storage in a post-subsidy world, the evolving economics of standalone BESS and de-risking solar and storage supply chains.
Attendees are encouraged to respond to an anonymous survey on the US solar and storage sector, that will shape discussions at the summit.