Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 10, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

EDF, SPIC and Aramco Power reach financial close on 1.4 GW of projects

News

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

News

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

News

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

News

EnergyCo shortlists three consortia for New England REZ network operator tender in New South Wales, Australia

News

Australia approves Samsung C&T’s 300MW solar-plus-storage project in 19 days

News

What Sungrow’s Hong Kong IPO suggests about Chinese inverter producer strategies

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

News

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR2.99 billion 

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 1GW Al Masa’a plant in Hail Province, 590km north of Riyadh, is slated for Q3 2027, while the 400MW Al Henakiyah-2 project in Madinah Province, 720km west of the capital, is due in Q1 2027. Image: EDF Renewables.

French utility EDF Renewables, in partnership with SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development (SPIC HHDC) and Saudi Aramco Power Company (SAPCO), has secured financing for the 400MW Al Henakiyah-2 and 1GW Al Masa’a solar PV projects in Saudi Arabia. 

Developed under 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), the consortium will handle design, financing, construction and operation. The 1GW Al Masa’a plant in Hail Province, 590km north of Riyadh, is slated for Q3 2027, while the 400MW Al Henakiyah-2 project in Madinah Province, 720km west of the capital, is due in Q1 2027. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Cédric Le Bousse, executive vice president Europe, Middle East, Central Asia at EDF, said, “The Al Masa’a and Al Henakiyah-2 projects will further strengthen EDF’s position in the country, bringing our total renewable capacity to over 3.5GW.” 

The projects are financed by a consortium of local and international lenders, including Saudi Investment Bank, Bank of China, Société Générale, BNP Paribas, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, reflecting strong investor confidence in Saudi Arabia’s renewables market. Both plants form part of the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), supporting the Kingdom’s goal to generate 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2030 and advance its decarbonisation agenda. 

According to the firm, the projects, located in Madinah and Hail provinces, will rank among the world’s largest solar developments. The equipment, materials, and services for the projects will be sourced locally during construction, the firm said. 

Nanterre, France-headquartered EDF Power Solutions, combining EDF Renewables and EDF Group’s International Division is active in 25 countries. The company manages 31GW of installed capacity, and its portfolio spans solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and energy storage, alongside solutions in e-mobility, hydrogen, and off-grid systems. 

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Intersolar Middle East 2026 – The Leading Solar Event in the Middle East

7 April 2026
Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE
Intersolar Middle East and Middle East Energy are coming together to present the mega energy event for the MENA region. From April 7–9, 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre will host Intersolar Middle East Exhibition and Conference alongside the 50th Middle East Energy. Intersolar Middle East focusses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, and energy storage systems. The combined event expects to attract more than 45,000 trade visitors from around the world and feature 1,900+ exhibitors.
More Info
Aramco Power, edf renewable energy, finance, financial close, middle east, pv modules, pv power plants, saudi arabia, solar pv, SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development

Read Next

The company expects to complete the competitive bidding process within 45 days through the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Image: Pine Gate Renewables.

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

November 10, 2025
Pine Gate Renewables has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to pursue a court-supervised sale of its solar and energy storage portfolio, along with its independent power producer (IPP) platform.  
Arevon Energy's Vikings solar-plus-storage project.

Swath of US solar and storage projects face political ‘limbo’ – SEIA

November 10, 2025
According to the firm, the funding is part of a US$477 million financial package. Image: ReNew via LinkedIn.

ReNew gets US$331 million boost from ADB for 2.8GW solar-wind-BESS hybrid renewable plant

November 10, 2025
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has secured US$331 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for its solar plant in the Southern state of Andhra Pradesh. 
Image: Fortescue

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

November 10, 2025
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will invest up to AU$45 million (US$29 million) in Fortescue's Solar Innovation Hub in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
The Kingaroy solar farm in Queensland, Australia. Credit: Mytilineos

Australia approves Samsung C&T’s 300MW solar-plus-storage project in 19 days

November 10, 2025
The Australian government has approved the 300MW Dunmore solar-plus-storage project near Toowoomba, Queensland, completing the environmental assessment process in just 19 days.
Sungrow inverters.
Premium

What Sungrow’s Hong Kong IPO suggests about Chinese inverter producer strategies

November 7, 2025
The increasing technical complexity of the renewable energy space has increased the demands on capital raising for those in the sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

News

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

What Sungrow’s Hong Kong IPO suggests about Chinese inverter producer strategies

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Lawmakers call for EU-wide Chinese inverter restrictions, decry ‘energy security risks’

News

Western Australia’s Pilbara to become solar tech testbed with AU$45 million ARENA funding

News

US includes silicon, tellurium on list of critical minerals

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal