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Sunsure commissions first 105MW solar plant under Green Energy Corridor-II in Uttar Pradesh

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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Sunsure's 150 MWp Solar Park in Kabrai, Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh
The project, located in Kabrai village, spans 282 acres and is connected to the grid through a 132kV transmission line. Image: Sunsure via PR Newswire.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Sunsure Energy has commissioned a 105MWp solar plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district.

The project, located in Kabrai village, spans 282 acres and is connected to the grid through a 132kV transmission line. Sunsure said the plant was commissioned four months after signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the facility and is expected to generate more than 167 million kWh of electricity annually. This brings the company’s operational portfolio in the state to 365MWp. 

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“We are delighted to be a part of the state’s clean energy story and immensely grateful to the state government, UPPTCL and our partners who have helped us build the renewable assets which allow Indian industry to grow without compromising on its climate commitments,” said Shashank Sharma, CEO, Sunsure Energy. 

The solar project is the first to evacuate electricity through Uttar Pradesh’s Green Energy Corridor-II (GEC-II), a transmission infrastructure programme developed by the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL). The initiative includes 21 substations and associated transmission infrastructure designed to evacuate nearly 4GW of solar generation capacity from the Bundelkhand region. 

According to Sunsure, power from the Kabrai facility is being transmitted through the newly energised 220kV Kabrai substation, marking the first operational use of the corridor. 

The GEC-II project represents an investment of approximately INR54 billion (US$569 million) by UPPTCL and is intended to support the integration of large-scale solar projects across the state. 

The company currently operates 11 renewable energy facilities in Uttar Pradesh and plans to expand its operational capacity in the state to 500MW by the end of fiscal year 2026. 

The expansion is expected to be supported by the commissioning of a 125MW/500MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), which forms part of the company’s broader strategy to supply round-the-clock renewable power to commercial and industrial customers. 

Sunsure currently supplies renewable electricity to industrial customers including LG Electronics, Kajaria Ceramics, Jindal Stainless, Dabur and Bisleri.  

Backed by Partners Group, Sunsure Energy operates around 800MW of renewable energy assets across India. The company said it has a development and construction pipeline of 7.1GW spanning Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Karnataka, with a target of reaching 10GW of operational capacity by 2030. 

In March 2026, Sunsure secured INR6.06 billion (US$65.6 million) in debt financing to support the development of solar projects across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The financing package included INR4.61 billion from Aseem Infrastructure Finance Limited and INR1.44 billion in refinancing from RBL Bank for Sunsure’s solar project in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh.

commissioning, india, pv power plants, solar pv, sunsure energy, uttar pradesh

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