Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Nextpower enters utility-scale BESS market with Prevalon acquisition

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Storage, Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Is standalone solar losing its edge in India?

News

Nextpower enters utility-scale BESS market with Prevalon acquisition

News

‘I still have hope that the failure rate will decrease,’ says Kiwa PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Iran energy crisis to ‘reshape’ energy investment – IEA

News

Zelestra sells 3.5GW Latin America solar and storage portfolio to Promigas

News

Trina Solar unveils THBC technology, TOPCon’s next frontier?

News, Features, Long Reads

BHP turns to Indigenous-led developer to explore renewables for iron ore operations in Western Australia

News

Wannon Water, Enervest complete ‘one of Australia’s largest floating solar arrays’

News

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

News

The impact of PV module degradation on inverter clipping losses

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV solutions provider Nextpower has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BESS system integrator Prevalon Energy
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 (Q2 of Nextpower’s fiscal calendar). Image: Prevalon.

Solar PV solutions provider Nextpower has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BESS system integrator Prevalon Energy for up to US$365 million.

The acquisition would mark Nextpower’s entry into the utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) market; however, it is not its first time in the BESS space.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Indeed, in 2017, the company – then still known as Nextracker – partnered with flow battery maker Avalon Battery to launch the NX Fusion and NX Fusion Plus. Our colleagues from Energy-storage.news spoke, at the time, with Nextpower’s CEO, Dan Shugar, about developing and selling energy storage systems.

Nearly a decade later, Nextpower reenters the BESS market, this time with the acquisition of Prevalon, which is expected to extend its technology platform across BESS and intelligent control for critical power infrastructure.

The company forecasts that by 2030, the global demand for BESS will reach US$35 billion, of which US$15 billion will be in the US.

Prevalon Energy is a spin-out from Mitsubishi Power Americas, specifically from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ BESS division, and has so far deployed more than 6GWh of BESS systems globally and 1.3GW of firm supply contracts supporting AI and hyperscaler data centre infrastructure deployments. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 (Q2 of the company’s fiscal calendar), subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

As covered by our colleagues at Energy-storage.news (subscription required), Prevalon’s main BESS contract manufacturer is China-based Clou Electronics, part of conglomerate Midea Group, which is known in large part for air conditioning systems.

“Many of our customers have rapidly expanded their storage programs and asked us to extend Nextpower’s platform into power conversion and BESS to deliver fully integrated firm power solutions,” said Dan Shugar, founder and CEO of Nextpower.

“Together with our recently announced and complementary power conversion acquisition, we expect that Prevalon’s BESS platform will open new market opportunities for Nextpower in AI data center power supply applications.”

Nextpower continues acquisition spree

The recent power conversion acquisition that Shugar refers to is of Spain-based Zigor Corporation and its US subsidiary, Apex Power, earlier this month. The transaction valued at approximately US$80.5 million and comes only a few months after Nextpower started testing its own power conversion technology at the beginning of 2026.

When the company rebranded from Nextracker to Nextpower in November 2025, it reflected its evolution from a tracker supplier to a full-platform provider of integrated energy solutions following a spree of acquisition in the past couple of years.

The acquisitions cover an array of sectors, including steel frames with Origami Solar, AI and robotics companies, electrical balance of system (eBOS) with Bentek Corporation or Ojjo and Solar Pile International in the solar foundation field.

Prevalon’s acquisition further expands the company’s growth into an integrated energy technology platform spanning structural systems, electrical infrastructure, power conversion, energy storage, controls, automation, and software.

Furthermore, in relation to the acquisition, Nextpower has raised its fiscal year 2027 outlook – which begins in April – and expects its revenue to be between US$4-4.4 billion, up from US$3.8-4.1 billion in the previous outlook. It has also increased its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) outlook from US$825-900 million to US$845-930 million.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
acquisition, bess, data centre, energy storage, nextpower, system integration, us

Read Next

YEC’s broader development portfolio includes the 1.5GW Baru Marnda wind, solar and battery storage hybrid project. Image: Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation.

BHP turns to Indigenous-led developer to explore renewables for iron ore operations in Western Australia

May 29, 2026
BHP and Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation (YEC) will assess potential large-scale energy solutions for iron ore operations in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
A NextEnergy Capital project.

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

May 28, 2026
NextEnergy Capital has secured US$974 million towards its NextPower V solar and energy storage investment vehicle.
BrightNight's Box Canyon solar PV project in Arizona.

BrightNight secures finance for 120MW Frontier solar PV project

May 28, 2026
BrightNight has secured financing for its 120MW Frontier solar PV project, which is currently under development in the US state of Kentucky.
The acquisition includes technologies linked to distributed energy systems, inverter technology, power management and grid-connected energy infrastructure. Image: Unsplash.

PowerBridge expands energy portfolio with Enphase patent acquisition

May 27, 2026
PowerBridge Networks has acquired more than 50 Enphase Energy patents tied to distributed energy, inverter and grid infrastructure technologies.
An Enbridge solar PV project.

Enbridge starts commercial operations at 400MW phase of Sequoia Solar project in Texas

May 27, 2026
Enbridge has started commercial operations at the first phase of its 815MW Sequoia Solar project in Callahan County, in Texas.
Solstice solar project is expected to begin construction in 2028, with commercial operations targeted for 2029. Image: Enlight Renewable Energy.

Enlight signs 200MWac PPA with Google in Oklahoma

May 27, 2026
Enlight Renewable Energy has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google for a 200MWac solar offtake in Oklahoma.
Newsletter

Most Read

Greenpeace warns AI data centre rollout threatens to derail Australia’s clean energy transition

News

India adds over 14GW of solar in Q1 2026

News

Module test failures continue to increase in Kiwa PVEL’s 2026 Module Reliability Scorecard

News

BHP turns to Indigenous-led developer to explore renewables for iron ore operations in Western Australia

News

Enbridge starts commercial operations at 400MW phase of Sequoia Solar project in Texas

News

NextEnergy Capital closes $974 million for latest solar and storage fund

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil